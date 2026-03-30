HealthSource Chiropractic of Greensboro Celebrates Grand Opening: World-Class Care & Holistic Wellness in Greensboro

Pictured from left to right Sydney Paulson, Care Coordinator, Mitchell Glick, Clinic Manager and Dr. Angela R. Walker, Doctor of Chiropractic

HealthSource Chiropractic brings world-class, holistic care to Greensboro with a grand opening on April 9, 2026. Experience lasting pain relief and wellness.

Our goal is simple: to become Greensboro’s trusted go-to partner for chiropractic care and whole-body wellness,” — Dr. Angela R. Walker, D.C.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthSource Chiropractic of Greensboro Celebrates Grand Opening: Bringing World-Class Chiropractic Care and Holistic Wellness to the Heart of GreensboroHealthSource Chiropractic, America’s Chiropractor, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Greensboro. This modern chiropractic and wellness center is dedicated to delivering exceptional, personalized care that helps residents relieve pain, restore function, and achieve lasting results.Led by compassionate and highly experienced chiropractor Dr. Angela R. Walker, D.C., a proud Greensboro “boomerang” returning to serve her community, HealthSource Chiropractic of Greensboro offers a comprehensive, holistic approach to health. Patients receive individualized treatment plans that go far beyond temporary relief—focusing instead on long-term wellness and helping people return to the activities they love, pain-free.“Our goal is simple: to become Greensboro’s trusted go-to partner for chiropractic care and whole-body wellness,” said Dr. Walker. “We combine advanced techniques with genuine, patient-first care to help families live healthier, more active lives.”The new HealthSource of Greensboro clinic features cutting-edge services, including:• Gentle, effective Chiropractic Care• Functional Exercise and rehabilitation• Laser Therapy relieving pain relief and accelerating tissue repair• Spinal Decompression a leading edge non-surgical technology for patients with severe and chronic conditions• Expert guidance on Nutrition, wellness products, and Sleep SolutionsThese services are supported by a robust Wellness Program designed to empower patients with the tools and knowledge to maintain optimal health for life.HealthSource Chiropractic operates more than 150 locations nationwide and has proudly treated millions of patients since 2006. Founder and CEO Dr. Chris Tomshack emphasized the network’s mission: “We’re not just about eliminating pain—though we excel at that. We’re committed to whole-body wellness and making patients the true focus of their healthcare journey. We’re thrilled to bring this proven, patient-centered model to Greensboro and make a meaningful impact in the lives of local families.”At every HealthSource clinic, caring chiropractors collaborate closely with progressive rehabilitation specialists to deliver fast, lasting results for common issues such as back pain, neck pain, headaches, sciatica, fibromyalgia, and more—while also emphasizing prevention, nutrition, and proactive wellness.Join Us for Our Grand Opening Celebration!Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026Time: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PMLocation: HealthSource Chiropractic of GreensboroThe event will feature:Official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Honorable Mayor Marikay Abuzuaiter and the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce• Meet-and-greet with Dr. Angela Walker and the entire team• Guided experiential tours of the modern facility• Funky vibes from DJ Prez, a traditional Lion Dance from Greensboro’s own League of Lions to add to the festive atmosphere• Exciting special offers, giveaways, raffles and prizes for attendeesThis is a wonderful opportunity for the Greensboro community to experience firsthand the warm, welcoming environment and advanced care that HealthSource provides.Discover the HealthSource Difference - Whether you’re seeking relief from discomfort, recovering from an injury, or investing in preventive wellness, HealthSource Chiropractic of Greensboro is ready to partner with you on your journey to better health so you can "Do What U Love!".Schedule your appointment today and experience why HealthSource is becoming the preferred chiropractic and wellness destination in Greensboro.Contact: Mitchell Glick, HealthSource Chiropractic of Greensboro, Phone: (336) 790-5088, Email: hsgreensboro@healthsourcechiro.comWebsite: www.healthsourcechiro.com/greensboro Clinic Address: 1420 Westover Terrace, Suite C, Greensboro, NC 27408

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