ANNAPOLIS FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2026 JURY & AUDIENCE AWARD WINNERS

The 2026 Festival Presenter Brian & Patricia Giese Foundation The Annapolis Film Festival and Annapolis Film Society bring film culture to Annapolis

Annapolis Film Festival Winners Announced

This year’s winning films truly embodied our theme, The Heartbeat of Film.” — Patti White & Lee Anderson, Festival Directors and Cofounders

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Annapolis Film Festival proudly announced the 2026 Jury and Audience Award winners during a lively and well-attended Best of Fest Awards ceremony, closing out four extraordinary days of storytelling, connection, and cinematic discovery. Festival Presenter - Brian & Patricia Giese Foundation left a big footprint on a growing festival on the rise.Recently named one of the “25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World” by MovieMaker Magazine, this year’s festival brought together filmmakers and audiences from around the globe to celebrate more than 70 films across a wide range of genres, cultures, and perspectives."While I truly congratulate all of the award winners, I was so excited about the entire program this year. I consider them all winners," said Derek Horne, Director of Programming.Feature Film JurorsJacqueline Christy: Director/Producer/Writer of Magic Hour (AFF25 Audience Award winner).Vera J. Katz: Professor Emerita of Acting & Directing at Howard University and Duke Ellington School of the Arts.Devin Turner: Actor/Director/Producer/Writer of Underground King and The Facility.Feature Documentary JurorsKathleen Blake: Former Exec. Producer/Showrunner (developed 20+ first-season series at CNBC, A+E, HGTV).Gill Holland: Spirit Award-nominated Producer of the Year (produced over 70 feature films, including Hurricane Streets and Maidentrip).Amanda Karrh: Producer, ABC News 20/20; produced for CNN, Discovery, and National Geographic.Short Film JurorsSK Baudhuin: Coordinator, Office of the Chairman, Focus Features.Heather Brawley: Film Producer; VP Marketing at Archstone Entertainment.Max Geschwind: Associate at Creative Artists Agency & CAA Media Finance.Rachel Goldberg: Director, Agatha All Along, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Burbs.Gregg Perkins: Professor and Chair, Dept. of Film, Animation, & New Media at University of Tampa.The 2026 Jury Awards were selected by distinguished members of the industry to recognize excellence in filmmaking craft, storytelling, and innovation.2026 JURY AWARD WINNERSBest Feature Film: POWER BALLAD, dir. John CarneyBest Ensemble Cast: RUN AMOK, dir. NB MagerBest Screenplay: CAROLINA CAROLINE, sw. Tom DeanBest Feature Documentary: THIS IS NOT A DRILL, dir. Oren JacobyBest Short Film: ADO, dir. Sam HendersonBest Short Documentary: THE BADDEST SPEECHWRITER OF ALL, dir. Ben ProudfootBest Short Animation: BEYOND MEASURE, dir. David FerrierBest Student Film: LAST RESORT, dir. David R. KramerSpecial Mention for Social Commentary through Creativity: FROM JAZZ TO JACKBOOTS, dir. Justin StephensonThe Audience Awards, determined by festivalgoers’ ballots, reflect the films that most resonated with viewers throughout the weekend.2026 AUDIENCE AWARD WINNERSBest Feature Film: CAROLINA CAROLINE, dir. Adam Carter RehmeierBest Feature Documentary (TIE): SUM FUNCTION, dir. Noah Currier & THE EYES OF GHANA, dir. Ben ProudfootBest Short Film: MY KIND OF PEOPLE, dir. Joe PicozziBest Short Documentary: THE BADDEST SPEECHWRITER OF ALL, dir. Ben ProudfootBest Short Animation: BEYOND MEASURE, dir. David FerrierSHORTS CHALLENGE WINNERBriana “Mannequin” Norwood of Prince George’s County for THE PROMOTIONThe 2026 festival once again demonstrated the Annapolis Film Festival’s unique ability to bring people together—not just to watch films but also to engage in meaningful conversations with guest filmmakers, actors, and fellow audiences.From world premieres and international gems to signature showcases like the Sailing Showcase, the Student Showcase, the Black Experience, the Jewish Experience, the Latin Experience, the Faith Experience with the entire ensemble cast of Elijah Peel in attendance, and more, the festival delivered a rich and unforgettable experience across historic downtown Annapolis.As the curtains close on another successful year, the Annapolis Film Festival looks ahead to continuing its mission of celebrating diverse voices, fostering community, and creating a vibrant cultural destination through the power of film.For more information, visit www.annapolisfilmfestival.org , a 501c3 nonprofit organization. MEDIA CONTACT: PR@annapolisfilmfestival.org | 410-263-3444ABOUT THE ANNAPOLIS FILM FESTIVALThe Annapolis Film Festival, a 501c3 non-profit, brings together a dynamic and diverse audience for a shared celebration of film that enlightens, entertains, and inspires. Each year, the festival presents more than 70 films. It hosts conversations with filmmakers, actors, producers, and industry leaders, creating a destination event that drives tourism, energizes the local economy, and strengthens the cultural fabric of the region.ABOUT THE BRIAN & PATRICIA GIESE FOUNDATIONSince our founding in 2021, the Brian & Patricia Giese Foundation has been honored to support incredible nonprofits that uplift our community and transform lives. We invest in faith-based initiatives and proudly fund organizations that make a real difference. We put God’s love into action by bringing people together through community.

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