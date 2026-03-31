ALESSANDRO VANTINI UNVEILS TRAILER FOR UPCOMING FILM THOUGHT IS BLOOD AROUND THE HEART

A 20-year cinematic journey culminates in a one-man performance exploring Hamlet, identity, and the boundaries between film, theater, and philosophy.

I didn’t just want to play Hamlet. I wanted to confront him—and in doing so, I was inside the conflict he represents.” — Alessandro Vantini

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally award-winning filmmaker and actor Alessandro Vantini has released the official trailer for his upcoming film, Thought Is Blood Around the Heart – Hamlet or the Immortality of the Soul. The newly released trailer introduces the film’s visual and thematic direction. Rather than following a conventional narrative structure, the work emphasizes an immersive and introspective approach to storytelling.“I didn’t just want to play Hamlet. I wanted to confront him—and in doing so, I was inside the conflict he represents,” said Alessandro Vantini.The trailer reflects a controlled and deliberate pacing, with a focus on internal tension and character transformation. The film centers on a single performer portraying multiple roles, exploring themes related to identity, perception, and human conflict.The project began in 2005 as a theatrical exploration of Hamlet, evolving over four years of performance into an extended monologue, then into a 600-page philosophical text, and ultimately into a cinematic work shaped over nearly twenty years of sustained inquiry. At the center of this process is Vantini himself, who serves as writer, director, producer, and the sole performer in the film. He inhabits every role drawn from Shakespeare and those emerging from his own conceptual framework, creating a continuous transformation of identity that moves between character, consciousness, and self.Rather than presenting Hamlet as a fixed literary figure, the film approaches him as a philosophical presence one that opens into a broader dialogue with centuries of thought. The work draws from pre-Socratic philosophy through Plato and Aristotle, extending into modern thinkers such as Kant, Hegel, Nietzsche, and Wittgenstein, not as references, but as living ideas embodied through performance.The film itself is conceived as a nine-hour work, structured as a unified experience, with additional formats under consideration. For those who have followed Vantini’s work, this trajectory is not unexpected. His previous film, Nothing Beyond Measure (Antigone), received more than 150 international awards, establishing him as a distinctive voice in global independent cinema.More recently, he was recognized with Best Actor honors at the 2025 Muses Film Awards, further reinforcing his reputation as both a filmmaker and performer operating at a high level of artistic discipline. With Thought Is Blood Around the Heart, that vision expands into a more comprehensive and demanding form—one that does not seek to entertain in the conventional sense, but to engage, challenge, and remain with the viewer beyond the frame.The title itself, drawn from the philosophy of Empedocles, reflects the film’s central premise: that thought and being are inseparable, and that consciousness is both the source of conflict and the path toward understanding. The release of the trailer marks the beginning of a broader international rollout, with premiere details and festival participation expected to be announced in the coming months.Official Trailer:About Alessandro VantiniAlessandro Vantini is an internationally recognized, award-winning filmmaker, director, and actor whose work bridges classical theater and contemporary cinema. Known for his philosophical depth and performance-driven approach, his work explores identity, consciousness, and the human condition through an interdisciplinary lens that places him among a rare group of filmmakers.Media ContactDaisy Gallagher, AMA, CPM, CCHChief Communications OfficerGallagher & Gallagher Worldwide, Inc.International Publicity and Strategic Communicationsnewsroom@gallagherworldwide.compress@alessandrovantinifilms.com https://alessandrovantinifilms.comAbout Alessandro Vantini

Thought Is Blood Around the Heart Trailer

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