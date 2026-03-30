HIP Video Promo Presents: Brad Wolfe & The Moon premiere new music video ‘Why Wait’ on Music-News.com

Brad Wolfe Harnesses the Healing Power of Music on Anthemic New Single "Why Wait"

CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For musician and non-profit founder Brad Wolfe, there is no pain too heavy to transform into purpose. Though he has always been a creative soul, his deep interest in the intersection of art and death stems from a profoundly personal chapter in his own life. Performing regular bedside concerts for his dear friend Sara L. showed him firsthand the comfort and relief art can bring during life’s most arduous battles. When she died from a rare pediatric cancer at 21, Wolfe channeled his grief into action—co-founding the Sunbeam Foundation to support pediatric cancer research, as well as launching a new musical collective dedicated to shining a ray of hope for other young people facing terminal cancer.

Together, they’ve shared stages with Sara Bareilles, the Gin Blossoms, DISPATCH, and more. Today, that musical mission is just one facet of an ever-broadening, deeply admirable vision: harnessing the power of music—alongside other arts, design, medicine, and spirituality—to help transform cultural attitudes toward death, grief, and adversity. Guided by the belief that “everyone deserves access to free and engaging community support in the face of suffering,” Reimagine now supports individuals and communities alike, producing more than 500 events each year and developing a one-of-a-kind Growth Journey platform. Tracks like “Why Wait,” alongside a series of upcoming singles, serve as essential pieces of this movement, encouraging listeners to embrace the present and live fully—without delay—because even in loss, there is light. "Why Wait" also marks the first single from the upcoming EP: Vol 1. Loss

In the darkest of moments, those grueling days when it feels nearly impossible to stay afloat, many turn to the comfort, guidance, and strength of loved ones. Wolfe’s grandmother, Sally, who recently passed away at 102, was one of the last living survivors of Auschwitz. Despite the unimaginable suffering she endured, Wolfe believes she lived each day to the fullest, with “so much love in her heart.”

Being surrounded by her honesty, selflessness, resilience, and joy quietly laid the foundation for his greater mission, long before he even realized it. When he came across decades-old archival footage of an interview she recorded for the USC Shoah Foundation, he rediscovered her perspective in her own words. Asked to share a piece of wisdom for future generations, she urged people to “be tolerant…because we are here for a short while only.” That simple yet touching sentiment became the seed that blossomed into a life’s work dedicated to helping others find their way through challenges of all kinds.

“Why Wait” approaches the weight of mortality and loss with rare conviction. Here, the reality of death is met not only with urgency, but with a sense of excitement—an understanding that death’s inevitability exists alongside life’s certainty. Reaching out with a friendly hand, Wolfe gives voice to a complex inner realization many share—tomorrow isn’t promised, so today must matter. For him, that truth is not a burden, but a gift. Buoyed by easygoing, anthemic chants and a warm, lilting banjo melody, the track feels like the first ray of sunshine after a violent storm—a lingering embrace from a close friend, a circle of strangers joining hands to sing. “Love is the answer,” and as long as there are breaths left to take, there’s no reason to wait.

Sally Wolfe’s remarkable story is a testament to the idea that life’s greatest challenges can be met with “love, purpose, and urgency.” Just as his grandmother was a beacon of tenacity and encouragement for him, Wolfe now passes that light on to those who need it most, fostering a community where people can learn to navigate life’s hardest moments while choosing to live fully in the present. Though viewers may shed a tear (or several), the “Why Wait” music video is celebratory at its core. Interwoven home videos and photos honor a regal and unshakable spirit. Snapshots of individuals inscribing their deepest struggles and hopes onto stones pay tribute to the folks who transform pain into purpose every day. And a backyard concert becomes a celebration of community—and of life itself. Legacy and loss are often painfully intertwined, especially here, but surrender is never an option. With acceptance, resolve, and someone to help light the way, a full and meaningful life remains within reach.

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