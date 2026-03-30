SECOTEK Logo SECOTEK Facility Management

ISO-certified facility management provider advances sustainable building operations with expanded service portfolio across major German cities

SECOTEK is a Germany-based facility management company providing technical, infrastructural, and cleaning services.” — Flarie Flare

DüSSELDORF, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SECOTEK Facility Management, a nationally operating facility services company headquartered in Düsseldorf, is drawing increased industry attention for its comprehensive approach to building maintenance and operations. With more than 20 years of expertise, over 250 employees, and active operations at more than 2,000 properties nationwide, the company has emerged as one of Germany's more diversified providers of integrated facility management.SECOTEK's service portfolio covers the full spectrum of modern facility management — from technical maintenance and security services to infrastructure management and specialist cleaning disciplines. Among the areas gaining particular attention is the company's approach to textile floor care: Teppichreinigung Düsseldorf (carpet cleaning in Düsseldorf) has become a notable component of SECOTEK's offering for office complexes, retail environments, and healthcare facilities in the North Rhine-Westphalia region, where high-traffic floor coverings require regular professional treatment to maintain hygiene standards and extend material lifespan.Perhaps more notably, the company has positioned itself at the intersection of facility management and emerging technology. SECOTEK operates Drohnenreinigung Deutschland (drone cleaning across Germany) — a method increasingly adopted for hard-to-reach façades, industrial rooftops, solar panels, and high-rise surfaces.Drone-assisted cleaning reduces the need for scaffolding and working-at-height operations, offering measurable advantages in both safety and operational cost. Industry observers note that drone-based maintenance methods remain relatively underutilized among traditional facility providers in Germany, making early adopters like SECOTEK notable in the sector.The company's core business, Gebäudereinigung Düsseldorf (building cleaning in Düsseldorf), forms the foundation of its regional presence. SECOTEK serves clients ranging from production facilities and logistics hubs to clinics, schools, and public institutions. Its processes are certified under DIN EN ISO 9001 (quality management) and DIN EN ISO 14001 (environmental management), standards that reflect a structured, auditable approach to service delivery rather than ad hoc operations."Facility management has historically been fragmented — different providers for cleaning, security, technical maintenance, and infrastructure services," said a company spokesperson. "Our model integrates these under a single accountable structure, which reduces coordination overhead for building operators and ensures consistent quality across all service lines."SECOTEK's client roster includes well-known enterprises across German industry, among them Vattenfall, BASF, REWE, Rheinmetall, and Saint-Gobain, reflecting demand for reliable, scalable building services across multiple sectors. The company operates from regional hubs in Düsseldorf, Cologne, Dortmund, Essen, Bochum, Bonn, and Dormagen, enabling quick-response deployment across the greater Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region.As sustainability requirements intensify across the German commercial real estate sector, SECOTEK has emphasized eco-conscious cleaning agents, resource-efficient procedures, and reduced-footprint technologies as part of its operational framework. The company's ISO 14001 certification underpins these commitments at the process level.More information about SECOTEK's services and regional coverage is available at secotek.de.

SECOTEK - Facility Management - Düsseldorf / Neuss

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