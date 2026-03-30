MDC partners with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation for Friends of the Park Day April 18

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CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Join the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) to clean up Cape LaCroix Creek during the annual Friends of the Park Day April 18 from 9-11 a.m. in Cape Girardeau.

As a part of the City of Cape Girardeau’s Annual Friends of the Parks Day and the Great Cape Clean-Up, the event goes far beyond litter clean-up. The City of Cape Girardeau relies heavily on volunteers to plant flower beds, mulch playgrounds, paint playground equipment, and more to ensure parks are ready for spring.

All ages are invited. Volunteers will meet at Cape Girardeau Nature Center for supply distribution and location assignments along the creek between Walden Park and Shawnee Sports Complex.

Participants that register before April 7 at 5 p.m. will be provided lunch and t-shirts during the event. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o5h.

Questions about this event can be emailed to MDC Naturalist Angela Pierce at angela.pierce@mdc.mo.gov.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2290 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.