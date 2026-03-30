Learn about tree saddle hunting with MDC April 18 in Blue Springs

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BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites deer hunters and others to swing into learning about saddle hunting from trees with its free program on Saturday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the MDC Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 NW Park Road in Blue Springs.

Saddle hunting is a mobile, elevated hunting method where hunters sit in a lightweight tree saddle harness tethered to a tree with ropes. Unlike a traditional tree stand, the hunter sits directly in the saddle rather than on a rigid platform, facing the tree trunk and turning their body to take shots. This method allows hunters to access remote or irregular terrain more easily because the gear is lightweight, portable, and less cumbersome than a tree stand.

MDC’s Tree Saddle Hunting 101 is a fun and welcoming course designed for beginners and will be presented by professional staff and representatives from a tree-saddle manufacturer in the hunting industry. Participants of this all-day course will learn how to choose gear, climb safely, and hunt comfortably from almost any tree. Experts will offer practical techniques, smart scouting tips, and shot strategies that boost confidence in the woods. Long pants, and closed-toe, traction-soled shoes are required to participate.

Youth ages 14-17 must attend with a participating adult. There will be a lunch break “on your own” from 12-1 p.m.

Seating is limited. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214746.