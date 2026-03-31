Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Forecast 2026–2035: Cold Chain Trends and Supply Efficiency

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Size

The Business Research Company’s Pharmaceutical Logistics Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Pharmaceutical Logistics Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pharmaceutical logistics market is dominated by a mix of global logistics service providers and specialized cold-chain and healthcare supply chain companies. Companies are focusing on temperature-controlled storage and transportation solutions, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring systems, automated inventory management, and compliance with Good Distribution Practices (GDP) and regulatory standards to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent quality and safety standards. Emphasis on regulatory adherence, secure handling of sensitive pharmaceutical products, and integration of digital supply chain management systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving global pharmaceutical and healthcare logistics sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Pharmaceutical Logistics Market?

• According to our research, McKesson Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 6% market share. The pharmaceutical distribution and logistics division of the company provides a wide range of temperature-controlled transportation, warehousing solutions, inventory management systems, and regulatory compliance services that support pharmaceutical supply chains, clinical trial logistics, and healthcare product distribution environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Pharmaceutical Logistics Market?

Major companies operating in the pharmaceutical logistics market are McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, DSV Panalpina A/S, Nippon Express Co Ltd, SF Holding Co Ltd, Lineage Logistics Holding LLC, Americold Logistics LLC, Flexport Inc., Alfresa Holdings Corp, CR Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, Profarma Distribuidora de Produtos Farmaceuticos S.A., NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics BV, MEDIPAL HOLDINGS Corp, Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd, Mainfreight Ltd, Cryoport Inc, Kloosterboer Group BV, Biocair Group, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., Sinotrans Limited, Cold Chain Technologies, Zuellig Pharma Holdings, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Pharmaceutical Logistics Market?

• The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 24% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by compliance with good distribution practices (GDP), requirements for temperature-controlled and secure transportation, demand for real-time shipment tracking, and the need for reliability and efficiency in pharmaceutical supply chain and healthcare product distribution environments. Leading players such as McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, DSV Panalpina A/S, Nippon Express Co Ltd, and SF Holding Co Ltd. hold notable market shares through diversified pharmaceutical logistics services, established global distribution networks, temperature-controlled and secure transportation solutions, and continuous innovation in supply chain management and regulatory compliance. As demand for efficient cold-chain management, real-time tracking systems, and compliant pharmaceutical distribution infrastructure grows, strategic collaborations, service innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o McKesson Corporation (6%)

o AmerisourceBergen Corp (5%)

o Cardinal Health Inc (3%)

o Deutsche Post AG (2%)

o FedEx Corp (2%)

o Kuehne + Nagel International AG (1%)

o C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (1%)

o DSV Panalpina A/S (1%)

o Nippon Express Co Ltd (1%)

o SF Holding Co Ltd (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Pharmaceutical Logistics Market?

• Major raw material suppliers in the pharmaceutical logistics market include Roche Holding AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Gilead Sciences Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan NV, Biogen Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, Allergan plc, CSL Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Pharmaceutical Logistics Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the pharmaceutical logistics market include McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., Medline Industries LP, Owens & Minor Inc., Celesio AG, Phoenix Group, Anda Inc., Morris & Dickson Co. LLC, Smith Drug Company, Benco Dental Supply, Patterson Companies Inc., Concordance Healthcare Solutions Inc., Apex Supply Chain Technologies Inc., PharMEDium Services LLC, UNICOM Global Inc., Kinray Inc., J M Smith Corporation, PBA Health Inc., Value Drug Company Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Pharmaceutical Logistics Market?

• Major end users in the pharmaceutical logistics market include Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., CVS Health Corporation, Rite Aid Corporation, Walmart Inc., Kroger Co., Target Corporation, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Albertsons Companies Inc., Publix Super Markets Inc., Ahold Delhaize NV, Tesco PLC, Sainsbury's PLC, Metro AG, Carrefour SA, Woolworths Group Limited, Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy, CVS Specialty, Humana Pharmacy Solutions, Express Scripts Holding Company, Cigna Corporation, OptumRx, PharmEasy, Netmeds.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Smart temperature and location monitoring devices are transforming pharmaceutical logistics by enhancing cold-chain visibility, shipment traceability, and regulatory compliance.

• Example: In February 2024 Sensitech Inc. launched TempTale GEO X, a multi-sensor tracking logger for pharmaceutical logistics.

• Its integrated GPS tracking, continuous temperature monitoring, and automated alerts enhance operational efficiency, support real-time compliance monitoring, and improve overall supply chain reliability.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Expanding Dedicated Cold Chain Fleets Enhancing Temperature-Controlled Pharmaceutical Distribution

• Developing Global Cryogenic Hubs Strengthening End-To-End Support For Advanced Therapy Distribution

• Launching Universal Temperature-Controlled Pallets Enhancing Cold Chain Logistics And Efficiency

• Expanding Dry Ice-Based Packaging Enhancing Temperature Stability For Pharmaceutical Shipments

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