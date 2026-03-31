Align Athlete’s Glute Activator Targets 'Dead Butt Syndrome,' a Hidden Cause of Back Pain

The Glute Activator

Ann Arbor startup builds on global momentum as flagship product addresses widespread issue caused by prolonged sitting.

Your back isn't the problem — your sacrum is. Prolonged sitting shuts off your glutes and leaves your lower back stiff, achy, and overworked.” — Mark Thiesmeyer Hook

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Align Athlete, a leading manufacturer of lower back pain management and athletic performance tools, is spotlighting its flagship product, the Glute Activator, as a solution for “dead butt syndrome,” a common but often overlooked condition linked to chronic pain and poor movement.Following a strong market debut—highlighted by DBUSINESS Magazine —and early momentum that includes reaching customers across six continents and surpassing $100,000 in second-quarter 2025 sales, the company is now turning its focus to raising awareness around gluteal amnesia, a condition in which the glute muscles stop activating properly due to prolonged sitting and poor alignment. “Most people think their pain is coming from their back, when in reality their glutes have stopped doing their job,” said Align Athlete founder Mark Thiesmeyer Hook, a University of Michigan alumnus, exercise physiologist, trainer and registered dietitian. “When the glutes ‘turn off,’ the entire body compensates — and that’s when pain begins.”A Modern Problem Affecting Millions:Dead Butt Syndrome is not a formal medical diagnosis, but it describes a widespread issue. The glute muscles — particularly the gluteus maximus and medius — play a critical role in stabilizing the pelvis and supporting efficient movement. When they fail to engage, the lower back, hips and knees are forced to compensate, often leading to pain and injury. Prolonged sitting is a primary driver. Sitting keeps the hips in a flexed position and compresses the sacrum, the bone connecting the spine and pelvis. Over time, this compression can disrupt nerve signaling to the glutes, reducing their ability to activate. “People aren’t weak or lazy — their nervous system isn’t properly activating the right muscles,” Thiesmeyer Hook said. “That’s why stretching or strengthening alone often doesn’t solve the problem.”A One-Minute Reset for the Body:Align Athlete’s Glute Activator is designed to address the root cause of this dysfunction. The U.S. patent-pending device uses sacral traction to gently realign the sacrum and relieve compression in about one minute. By restoring alignment, the Glute Activator helps reestablish nerve communication to the glutes, allowing them to function properly and reducing strain on the lower back and surrounding muscles. “I’m impressed by how many of our athletes have benefited from the Glute Activator in such a short time,” said Coach Jun Zhao of the Ann Arbor Track Club . “Mark’s approach is thoughtful and grounded in the mechanics runners rely on. When their glutes engage properly, everything from posture to power improves, and we’ve seen that reflected on the track.”Unlike many recovery tools that require extended daily routines, the Glute Activator offers a fast, accessible solution for athletes, office workers and anyone experiencing stiffness or pain from extended sitting. As featured on FOX 2 Detroit , The Glute Activator is a simple, effective tool designed to reset a critical group of muscles.Real Results, Growing Demand:Early users — including runners and collegiate athletes — report improved posture, reduced pain and better performance. These outcomes align with research showing that delayed or insufficient glute activation is a contributing factor in many cases of back, hip and leg pain. The product’s rapid adoption reflects both its simplicity and the scale of the problem it addresses, with up to 80% of Americans experiencing lower back pain at some point in their lives.From Personal Pain to Global Reach:Align Athlete was founded in 2025 by Thiesmeyer Hook. His own eight-year struggle with chronic back pain led him to explore the connection between alignment, nerve function and movement. That work became the foundation for the Glute Activator and the company’s broader Lower Back Reset Method.“I built this because I lived it,” he said. “People deserve simple tools that help their bodies move and feel better.” With global demand continuing to grow, Align Athlete plans to expand distribution and launch its Lower Back Reset course, further supporting its mission to address the root causes of pain — not just the symptoms.For more information, visit alignathlete.com.

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