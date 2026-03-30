MaxiSend Launches Remittance Services to Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal, Opening New Corridors for Diaspora Communities

The money transfer company enters the West African corridor, bringing its agent-based model to three of the continent’s highest-remittance markets.

Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal represent about three quarters of a million people in the US. They have financial needs like any other Latin American or Asian diaspora, and we’re here to serve them.” — Gabriel Manjarrez, CEO of Maxitransfers

IRIVNG, TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MaxiSend, one of the largest agent-based money transfer companies in the United States, today announced the launch of remittance services to Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal. The expansion marks the company’s first entry into the African continent and adds three high-growth corridors to a network that already spans more than 50 countries.The three West African nations collectively received more than $27 billion in remittances in 2024, according to World Bank estimates. Nigeria alone accounted for roughly $20 billion of that total, making it the second-largest remittance recipient on the continent. Ghana and Senegal each received billions more, with remittances representing a significant share of both countries’ economies.“We serve immigrants’ financial needs. That’s what we do,” said Gabriel Manjarrez, CEO of Maxitransfers, LLC. “Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal represent about three quarters of a million people in the US. They have financial needs like any other Latin American or Asian diaspora, and we’re here to serve them.”MaxiSend selected its first African markets based on the size and geographic concentration of each country’s diaspora in the United States. Nearly 20 percent of the US-based Nigerian diaspora is concentrated in the Houston and Dallas metro areas, where MaxiSend already operates an established agent network. The Ghanaian community is heavily concentrated in the New York metro area, another core MaxiSend market. The Senegalese diaspora, while smaller, is served by many of the same agent locations that serve Ghanaian and Nigerian communities.“These are countries with a sizable population in the US, and we knew we could add real value,” Manjarrez said. “But this is just the beginning. We’ll continue to open other countries on the African continent as the needs arise.”The company operates through a network of more than 5,000 authorized agent locations across 47 US states. Agents are typically small businesses, located in the communities they serve. The company is applying the same approach to the West African corridor: hiring sales representatives from within the Nigerian, Ghanaian, and Senegalese communities to recruit and support agents.On the receiving end, MaxiSend has established relationships with banks, retail chains, and mobile wallet providers in Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal. Recipients can collect funds at designated payout locations, receive deposits to a bank account, or receive funds via mobile wallet. The company conducts due diligence on all receiving partners to ensure reliability and competitive pricing.The Africa launch is part of a broader strategy to expand MaxiSend’s corridor coverage wherever US-based diaspora communities have unmet financial needs. The company currently serves more than 50 countries, with over 147,000 payment points worldwide. In January 2025, MaxiSend secured $74 million in funding from Wells Fargo Commercial Banking and Centerbridge to support continued growth.About Maxitransfers, LLCMaxitransfers, LLC, is one of the largest agent-based international money transfer companies in the United States. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, MaxiSend operates through more than 5,000 authorized agent locations across 47 states, with over 147,000 payment points in more than 50 countries. The company is licensed as a Money Services Business in 49 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico (NMLS #979622). Services include international money transfers, bill payments, mobile top-ups, and domestic transfers. For more information, visit http://maxisend.com

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