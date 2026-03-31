Daich Coatings Introduces TracSafe® Anti-Slip Color Coat All-in-One for Safer, More Durable Home Exteriors

One gallon container of TracSafe Anti-Slip Color Coat All-in-One. Poolside made safer and more attractive with Terracotta layers of TracSafe Anti-Slip Color Coat All-in-One durable finish. TracSafe Anti-Slip Color Coat All-in-One in Cream color adds a level of safety and beauty to this home exterior.

TracSafe® Anti-Slip Color Coat All-in-One is a pre-mixed colorful stone coating with an anti-slip sealer, in one container saving time and cost for DIYers.

The all-in-one nature of this durable product means you save on time, labor and cost. Prep the area, roll down two layers of TracSafe Anti-Slip Color Coat All-in-One and you’re finished!” — Peter Daich, President of Daich Coatings

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adding beauty and safety to concrete surfaces around the home is an important part of home ownership. Now, during Home Improvement Time that starts in April, it's never been easier.

One way to prevent slips and falls around the home is to treat surfaces with an anti-slip coating. A new TracSafe® Anti-Slip Color Coat All-in-One product from Daich Coating features a pre-mixed colorful stone coating and an anti-slip sealer, together in one container. This allows homeowners to effortlessly roll on a real stone formula to renew old surfaces with new color and anti-slip safety.

Five attractive colors include Clay Brick, Cream, Graphite, Shell Grey and Terracotta. The product comes in one- and three-gallon containers.

“The all-in-one nature of this durable product means homeowners save on time, labor and cost,” says Peter Daich, president of Daich Coatings. “Prep the area, roll down two layers of TracSafe Anti-Slip Color Coat All-in-One and the project is finished!”

Creating Outdoor Beauty and Safety

How easy is the transformative DIY project? According to Daich, there’s no need to seal the surface unless a homeowner wants more sheen or to add an extra level of safety protection if they're covering a very high traffic area. He adds that preparation is simple for exterior surfaces such as patios, pool decks, walkways, steps and balconies. A person can just pressure wash and let fully dry before applying the product.

“The anti-slip coating technology with TracSafe® lays down a uniform foot traction surface with highly effective slip resistance properties in both wet and dry conditions,” says Daich. “This protection occurs with bare feet along with common footwear.

“So, with one product, a homeowner adds a high-performing decorative stone-based resin system that strengthens and protects the surface with their choice of color while at the same time helping protect people who walk on it from slip and fall mishaps. This is a winning combination.”

Product Details

TracSafe Anti-Slip Color Coat All-in-One is an odorless water-based technology that bonds firmly to all types of flooring materials, including concrete, masonry, stone and pavers, tile, vinyl, linoleum and pre-painted surfaces. The tested product is designed to last with outstanding resistance to sun, snow, water, salt, chemicals, snow shoveling, foot and vehicle traffic.

From real stone finishes to anti-slip sealers, Daich Coatings offers a wide variety of cost-effective surface solutions for residential and commercial properties. Products may be purchased with free shipping from Lowe’s®, The Home Depot®, Amazon and at www.daichcoatings.com.

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