Exceptionally Rare Dual-Chalet Alpine Sanctuary in Switzerland’s Upscale Gstaad to Sell via Concierge Auctions

Exclusive Two-Chalet Alpine Estate Steps from Rinderberg Ski Lifts Resort-Style Living with Indoor Pool, Saunas and Private Spa Panoramic Mountain Views on Over 5,600 Square Meters in Oeschseite

Two bespoke luxury chalets with ski-in access in the prestigious Bernese Oberland region to sell at auction in cooperation with FGP Swiss & Alps

Legacy properties in the Gstaad region––particularly those offering both scale and direct ski-in access––rarely come to market with this level of finish and optionality.” — Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An extraordinary alpine estate in the heart of Switzerland’s affluent Bernese Oberland region, offering two ski-in chalets with a resort-style pool and spa, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Monica Lospa of FGP Swiss & Alps. Located in the coveted Oeschseite district, just minutes from Gstaad, the property is listed for 16 million CHF, with starting bids expected between 5 million to 10 million CHF. Bidding is set to open on 16 April and will culminate on 30 April via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com.

The estate is positioned within a private, south-facing garden setting designed to capture panoramic mountain views. Offering scale, privacy, and immediate slope access, the property presents a rare opportunity within one of Europe’s most exclusive alpine markets.

“Legacy properties in the Gstaad region––particularly those offering both scale and direct ski-in access––rarely come to market with this level of finish and optionality,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “With two fully independent chalets, resort-style amenities, and a premier alpine setting, this estate is exceptionally positioned to resonate with our global buyer base. Our time-certain auction platform is designed to create the competitive environment needed to unlock true market value for assets of this caliber.”

“The Oeschseite district is one of the most desirable and discreet valleys in the greater Gstaad area, offering both privacy and immediate access to the slopes,” said Monica Lospa. “We’re seeing continued demand from international buyers seeking turnkey alpine properties, and our partnership with Concierge Auctions enables us to meet that demand directly, bringing qualified buyers into a structured process that matches the significance of the property, while ensuring a streamlined and transparent path to sale.”

The main chalet is a masterclass in contemporary alpine architecture, where hand-hewn timber beams and custom millwork meet advanced home automation and modern systems. A dramatic double-height living room framed by 30-foot windows anchors the home, flooding interiors with natural light and mountain views. Refined accommodations are complemented by expansive living spaces including a games room, and multiple lounges.

Wellness amenities include an indoor swimming pool, sauna, and fitness room. Additional features include five fireplaces, an elevator servicing all levels, ski storage, and an independent apartment ideal for staff or guests.

The second chalet offers a fully independent residence designed for extended family or visitors, with a private spa featuring a jacuzzi, sauna, and hammam. A wine cellar with Eurocave storage, expansive terraces, and dedicated service areas further enhance the residence’s functionality and privacy.

A separate garage and workshop structure provides flexible space for up to four vehicles, along with mezzanine storage and workshop potential. In total, the estate accommodates approximately 12 vehicles across its various garages and parking areas.

Located steps from the Rinderberg ski lifts, the property offers direct access to the Gstaad Mountain Rides network. The surrounding region is equally renowned for its year-round lifestyle, championship golf, hiking, and cultural programming, including international music festivals and prestigious polo tournaments. Nearby Gstaad and Saanenmöser provide a refined mix of luxury retail, dining, and hospitality, while the property remains within convenient reach of Bern, Geneva, and Zurich.

Images of the property may be viewed here. All photography credited to FGP Swiss & Alps.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.



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