Arden Courts at Wilmington to Host ‘Rhythm of Remembrance,’ a Zumba Event Supporting Wellness and Alzheimer’s Awareness

Outdoor event brings together local instructors, music, and community resources to foster connection and raise Alzheimer’s awareness

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arden Courts at Wilmington will host Rhythm of Remembrance, an outdoor Zumba and wellness event focused on movement, connection, and Alzheimer’s awareness, on Sunday, April 26, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 700 1/2 Foulk Road in Wilmington.

Open to the public, Rhythm of Remembrance will feature four local Zumba instructors leading energetic, inclusive sessions suitable for all fitness levels. Guests are encouraged to participate or simply enjoy the atmosphere, which will include music, raffles, local vendors, and wellness resources.

The event will also provide an opportunity for attendees to connect with representatives from EDGE Fitness and Alzheimer’s awareness organizations, while learning more about memory care and community-based support. Guests are welcome to tour Arden Courts at Wilmington and learn more about its specialized approach to caring for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

“Rhythm of Remembrance is about creating a space where the community can come together in a way that feels positive and approachable, while also bringing greater awareness to Alzheimer’s and memory care,” said Christina Delligatti, Memory Care Advisor, Arden Courts Wilmington. “We see every day how important connection, movement, and support are for both individuals and families, and this event is an extension of that commitment.”

Featured instructors include Sarah Carter, a certified group fitness instructor with more than 15 years of experience; Shayla Banks, a Delaware-based instructor with nearly a decade of experience across multiple fitness formats; Tammy Williams, a Zumba instructor focused on creating energetic, supportive group experiences; and Vern Green, a certified instructor passionate about building confidence through inclusive fitness.

Attendees can enjoy food and beverages, browse vendor offerings, participate in raffles, and purchase event t-shirts. Comfortable attire is recommended.

Guests can reserve their spot by registering in advance via the event’s Eventbrite page.



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About Arden Courts

Arden Courts is a leader in specialized memory care, providing safe, supportive environments designed specifically for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Through thoughtfully designed communities and dedicated care teams, Arden Courts supports residents and families with compassion, dignity, and purpose.

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