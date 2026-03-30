Jonathan Price named Marine Patrol Officer of the Year

He’s known for his professionalism, strong work ethic and commitment to conserving North Carolina’s marine resources. These qualities earned Marine Patrol Officer Jonathan Price this year’s Marine Patrol Officer of the Year Award.

Price, who patrols waters of the Albemarle Sound, will receive the award at the North Carolina Wildlife Federation’s 61st Annual Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards banquet on May 2 in Cary.

Price grew up in Jamesville, fishing and exploring the Roanoke River, catching all kinds of fish, including bass, crappie, shad, herring and striped bass. Through these activities he developed a deep appreciation for North Carolina’s marine resources and a desire to help protect them.

“I always wanted to be a game warden or something like that,” Price said.

It didn’t take him long to head in that direction. After graduating from Riverside High School in 2014, he completed Basic Law Enforcement Training at Martin Community College in 2016. He served over six years with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office before Joining the Marine Patrol in August 2023.

“Since joining the Patrol, Officer Price has demonstrated exceptional performance,” said Marine Patrol Col. Chris Lee. “After completing field training, he consistently exercised sound judgment and thorough investigative practices.”

In the past year, Price has identified significant violations involving spotted seatrout, crabs, Spanish mackerel and sheepshead, along with numerous gear, license and boating safety violations, Lee said.

His key to success?

“Honestly, I just enjoy working,” Price said. “My plan every day is to go to the boat and start looking. It works!”

The case involving crabs is one Price said he is especially proud of. Through his relationships with crab fishermen, he learned people were harvesting undersized crabs. Price caught the offenders, returned all the undersized crabs to the water and cited several violators.

“Protecting the crab fishery is a big thing for me because crabbing is the biggest commercial activity in my area,” Price said.

Price is a certified member of the NC Marine Patrol Swift Water Rescue Team and was deployed to western North Carolina during Hurricane Helene.

He is dedicated to professional development, completing Land Search Field Team Training, ATV Search and Rescue Training, and Field Training Officer School. He now serves as a Field Training Officer and is excelling in the critical responsibility of preparing new officers for independent duty, Lee said.

In addition. Price has been a strong leader in public outreach, assisting with numerous educational events, including the inaugural Junior Marine Patrol Academy in the Outer Banks.

Outside of duty, Price is an accomplished runner, an avid angler and a devoted family man who enjoys spending time with his wife, Kristin, and their son, Logan.

Download a photo of Price.