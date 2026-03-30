Petcademy and Home To Home™ Launch AI-Powered Rehoming Support for Pet Owners

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petcademy today announced a collaboration with Home To Home™ to provide AI-powered tools that help pet owners navigate adopter conversations and improve rehoming outcomes.

Unlike traditional shelter adoptions, where staff guide adopter conversations and help set expectations, independent pet owners often navigate rehoming alone, without structured resources.

Through this initiative, pet owners who list dogs or cats on Home To Home will receive customized tools and resources to navigate adopter conversations, communicate their pet’s needs clearly, and prepare for a successful transition. This helps pet owners approach rehoming with confidence.

Using Petcademy’s proprietary data and technology, the system analyzes each Home To Home listing and generates tailored recommendations, including:

-Questions adopters are likely to ask

-How to clearly communicate a pet’s needs

-Resources for behavior, transitions, and home environments



“When pet owners feel prepared, it leads to better conversations, stronger matches, and better outcomes for pets,” said Bailey Schroeder, Co-Founder & CEO of Petcademy. “This collaboration extends the kind of structured support typically provided by shelters and adoption teams to pet owners navigating rehoming on their own."

The launch reflects a broader shift toward applying technology across animal welfare, moving beyond reactive support to proactively improving outcomes at scale. By combining behavioral expertise with data-driven insights, Petcademy equips pet owners with tools to navigate critical moments throughout the pet ownership journey.

"Rehoming can be an uncertain process for pet owners, especially when they begin hearing from potential adopters,” said Mandy Evans, Founder & CEO of Home To Home. “This partnership brings structure and guidance to those conversations, helping families navigate them with more confidence."

This initiative builds on Petcademy’s core work with shelters and rescues, extending its model of expert support into the peer-to-peer rehoming space. It reflects the company’s continued investment in scalable, data-driven solutions designed to help pet parents during key transition moments, and further its mission of keeping pets and people together.

Petcademy and Home To Home have launched an initial pilot program, with plans to expand based on engagement, feedback, and rehoming outcomes.

For more information about Petcademy and its work helping pet parents, visit https://petcademy.org or email bailey@petcademy.org.



About Petcademy

Petcademy partners with animal shelters, rescues, and community organizations to provide text-based behavior guidance, structured resources, and post-adoption support. By focusing on the moments that matter most, like adoption, rehoming, and major life transitions, Petcademy helps keep pets and people together, reduces returns, and strengthens communities.

About Home To Home

Home To Home is a nonprofit, online interactive pet placement platform that helps pet owners find new homes (permanent or temporary) for their pets. Home To Home believes pets that need a new home do best if they can be transitioned directly from their current home to a new, loving home and avoid the stress of a stay in an animal shelter.

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