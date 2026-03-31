ReGlow Wins 2026 NEW YOU Beauty Award for Polished Perfection, Bringing Clinic-Inspired Skincare Into the Spotlight

New You Awards - ReGlow

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The Micro Infusion System earns top honors in the Polished Perfection category. A defining moment for the Jersey-founded real clinic experience based brand.

We built the Micro Infusion System to close the gap between clinic-inspired innovation and at-home use. Seeing that vision recognized on the NEW YOU stage is a proud moment for our entire team.”
— Kobi Ben Meir, Co-Founder, ReGlow
PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReGlow announced today that its signature Micro Infusion System has won the 2026 NEW YOU Beauty Award in the Polished Perfection category. The recognition places ReGlow among the brands honored at one of the beauty industry’s recognized annual events, and marks a significant milestone for a brand rooted in real clinic experience.

The fifth annual NEW YOU Beauty Experience and Awards took place March 27–28 at 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami, drawing founders, media, and tastemakers across beauty, wellness, fashion, and culture — including figures such as Patrick Ta, Christian Siriano, Rachel Zoe, Jeannie Mai, Cynthia Bailey, Farouk Shami, Glen Coco Oropeza, and Jessi Draper.

For ReGlow, the award reflects a brand philosophy that began inside a New Jersey skincare clinic, where treatment-room experience shaped a straightforward idea: professional-inspired skincare should be accessible at home. That idea became the foundation for the Micro Infusion System — a precision delivery device paired with high-performance formulas, developed through firsthand client insight and designed to support visible results in an at-home format.

The NEW YOU win builds on a strong run of industry recognition. The Micro Infusion System previously earned the 2025 Beauty Innovation Award for Anti-Aging Tool Innovation of the Year and a Top Picks honor from Skin Anarchy’s Science of Skin Awards.

“This recognition is incredibly meaningful because ReGlow was not created in a boardroom. It was born from real experience inside our clinic. We built the Micro Infusion System to close the gap between clinic-inspired innovation and at-home use, without compromising on quality or results. Seeing that vision recognized on the NEW YOU stage is a proud moment for our entire team.” Kobi Ben Meir, Co-Founder, ReGlow

“Our goal has never been to simply sound advanced. It’s to create something people can genuinely use, trust, and feel excited about — skincare grounded in real intention and real results.” Eli Boskila, Clinic Manager, ReGlow Beauty Clinic

The award arrives as ReGlow expands visibility for its flagship system across consumer and retail channels. The brand is actively welcoming interest from beauty editors, journalists, podcast hosts, creators, and retail partners for founder interviews, expert commentary, and product sampling.

The ReGlow Micro Infusion System is available in 1 to 12 treatment options at getreglow.com, Amazon, Walmart, and TikTok Shop.

About ReGlow
ReGlow is a New Jersey-founded skincare brand built on the belief that professional-inspired skincare should be more accessible at home. Combining precision delivery, elevated formulas, and a results-driven philosophy, ReGlow translates real treatment-room experience into skincare people can trust at home.

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Kobi Ben Meir, Co-Founder
ReGlow Beauty

Kobi Ben Meir
ReGlow
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Kobi Ben Meir
ReGlow info@getreglow.com
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ReGlow
1615 Paramus Park
Paramus, New Jersey, 06752
United States
+1 3478918858
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About

ReGlow started with a simple mission: to bring professional-grade skincare to everyone, not just those who could visit our clinic. With over a decade of experience and more than 1,000 happy clients at our ReGlow Beauty Clinic, we realized that many of our customers wanted an easy and effective way to care for their skin at home. They loved the results they got with us—smooth, radiant, and youthful skin—but not everyone could come in regularly. So, we listened, we innovated, and we created something extraordinary. ReGlow Micro-Infusion System was born out of dedication, passion, and extensive expertise. Using feedback from our clinic clients, we developed a product that brings our clinic's luxury experience right to your bathroom counter. Every ingredient we use—from the vegan, plant-based extracts to the advanced peptides—was chosen to provide high-quality, effective skincare. We designed the micro-infusion process to deliver these high-performance ingredients exactly where your skin needs them most, making sure you get the glow you deserve. We believe that everyone should have access to luxurious skincare. That’s why our Micro-Infusion System uses only the best ingredients: plant-based hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, high-quality peptides to relax fine lines, and our gold-plated micro-needles for precision. We wanted to make sure that, unlike other products on the market, ours was backed by science, experience, and the voices of our clients. By combining our clinic knowledge with the needs of our customers, we’ve crafted a better solution—luxury that works, at a price that makes sense.

ReGlow Micro Infusion

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