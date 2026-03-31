ReGlow Wins 2026 NEW YOU Beauty Award for Polished Perfection, Bringing Clinic-Inspired Skincare Into the Spotlight
The Micro Infusion System earns top honors in the Polished Perfection category. A defining moment for the Jersey-founded real clinic experience based brand.
The fifth annual NEW YOU Beauty Experience and Awards took place March 27–28 at 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami, drawing founders, media, and tastemakers across beauty, wellness, fashion, and culture — including figures such as Patrick Ta, Christian Siriano, Rachel Zoe, Jeannie Mai, Cynthia Bailey, Farouk Shami, Glen Coco Oropeza, and Jessi Draper.
For ReGlow, the award reflects a brand philosophy that began inside a New Jersey skincare clinic, where treatment-room experience shaped a straightforward idea: professional-inspired skincare should be accessible at home. That idea became the foundation for the Micro Infusion System — a precision delivery device paired with high-performance formulas, developed through firsthand client insight and designed to support visible results in an at-home format.
The NEW YOU win builds on a strong run of industry recognition. The Micro Infusion System previously earned the 2025 Beauty Innovation Award for Anti-Aging Tool Innovation of the Year and a Top Picks honor from Skin Anarchy’s Science of Skin Awards.
“This recognition is incredibly meaningful because ReGlow was not created in a boardroom. It was born from real experience inside our clinic. We built the Micro Infusion System to close the gap between clinic-inspired innovation and at-home use, without compromising on quality or results. Seeing that vision recognized on the NEW YOU stage is a proud moment for our entire team.” Kobi Ben Meir, Co-Founder, ReGlow
“Our goal has never been to simply sound advanced. It’s to create something people can genuinely use, trust, and feel excited about — skincare grounded in real intention and real results.” Eli Boskila, Clinic Manager, ReGlow Beauty Clinic
The award arrives as ReGlow expands visibility for its flagship system across consumer and retail channels. The brand is actively welcoming interest from beauty editors, journalists, podcast hosts, creators, and retail partners for founder interviews, expert commentary, and product sampling.
The ReGlow Micro Infusion System is available in 1 to 12 treatment options at getreglow.com, Amazon, Walmart, and TikTok Shop.
About ReGlow
ReGlow is a New Jersey-founded skincare brand built on the belief that professional-inspired skincare should be more accessible at home. Combining precision delivery, elevated formulas, and a results-driven philosophy, ReGlow translates real treatment-room experience into skincare people can trust at home.
Media Contact
Kobi Ben Meir, Co-Founder
ReGlow Beauty
Kobi Ben Meir
ReGlow
info@getreglow.com
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