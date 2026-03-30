Online Auction of the Waterfront La Buena Vida Estate in Aransas Pass, TX Begins April 13th

La Buena Vida Estate: 44 La Buena Vida Dr, Aransas Pass, TX 78336 Auction Begins: April 13th @ 9am

Previously listed at $4.89M, this luxurious waterfront estate will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $1.7M.

ARANSAS PASS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the premier online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is pleased to announce the upcoming online auction of La Buena Vida Estate, a contemporary waterfront residence in the exclusive La Buena Vida community along the Texas Gulf Coast. Showcasing expansive water views and a refined coastal lifestyle, the property also includes two deeded community boat slips with access to a private marina and boat launch. Previously listed for $4.89 million, La Buena Vida Estate will be offered at auction beginning April 13, 2026, at 9 a.m. CDT, with a starting bid of $1.7 million.The property spans 1.12± acres with an impressive 200± feet of bulkheaded waterfront, overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway and Redfish Bay. Just minutes from the open Gulf, the property offers immediate access to some of Texas’s most sought-after fishing waters, an exceptional advantage for sportsmen and boating enthusiasts alike. Located within the Coastal Bend, the residence is near Port Aransas, where inshore and offshore fishing, waterfront dining, and beaches create a year-round coastal lifestyle.The single-story estate offers 7,959± square feet, with 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and 2 half baths. Large retractable glass doors open the main living areas to the outdoors, filling the home with natural light and highlighting the water views. The primary suite features luxurious, his-and-her bathrooms, an adjacent outdoor spa-like bath, and custom his-and-her closets for a private and functional retreat.Designed for elevated entertainment, the home features a chef’s kitchen with premium Viking appliances, two oversized waterfall-edge marble islands, and a fully equipped butler’s pantry. Open living and dining areas connect to covered outdoor terraces, creating an ideal setting for gatherings. Additional spaces include a two-story playroom, private office, game room, and dedicated storage, offering flexibility for everyday living.“This property is a designer’s showpiece, where scale, craftsmanship, and architectural detail come together effortlessly. Every space has been thoughtfully curated to create a sense of energy and refinement, offering a level of sophistication and livability that is rarely found in waterfront properties along the Texas coast,” said listing agent Kathy Tullis of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty.Entertainment features include a full aboutGOLFsimulator with a 24-foot curved screen and a climate-controlled wine room, offering distinctive at-home experiences. A Savantsmart home system manages lighting, security, and media throughout the residence.Outdoors, the property continues to impress with expansive covered patios, manicured grounds, and thoughtfully integrated recreational features such as MegaChess, MegaCheckers, a swing set, and an in-ground trampoline. A four-car attached garage with porte-cochère provides ample accommodation for vehicles and guests, completing this rare offering that seamlessly blends coastal beauty, privacy, and modern luxury."My family and I have enjoyed countless days on the water, from early morning fishing excursions to effortless cruises toward the Gulf, simply savoring time together. The access to Redfish Bay and the surrounding waterways is exceptional, and it’s something you truly appreciate every day of living,” said the current owner, Adam Philippi.La Buena Vida Estate is being offered in cooperation with Kathy Tullis of Kuper Realty Holding Company. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, April 13th at 9:00 am CDT. Previews will be held Friday, April 10th, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, Saturday, April 11th, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, and Sunday, April 12th, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Buyer’s agents are fully protected, and a commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http:// www.interluxe.com/tx . See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe Auctions is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations. With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment—delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe is the preferred auction provider for several of the world’s leading real estate brokerages and luxury real estate networks, offering a trusted solution for clients seeking performance-driven results. Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit www.Interluxe.com and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.