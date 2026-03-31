Fit Perfectly Introduces AI Shopping App to Address Personalized Fit Challenges

The Fit Perfectly App is currently available on Apple’s App Store with a free trial period. Fit Perfectly is proud to announce the official launch of its AI-powered shopping app, created to help people find clothing that truly fits without the pressure of dressing rooms or the uncertainty of guessing sizes online. Find Your Real Size Online with the Fit Perfectly App

AI-powered shopping app, created to help people find clothing that truly fits without the pressure of dressing rooms or the uncertainty of guessing sizes online

We were inspired and led by God to support individuals who are homebound, have experienced body shaming, or simply don’t have the time or confidence to shop in-store.” — Gwynne and Ashley Weinreb

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fit Perfectly is proud to announce the official launch of its AI-powered shopping app, created to help people find clothing that truly fits without the pressure of dressing rooms or the uncertainty of guessing sizes online.For many shoppers, buying clothes has quietly become stressful. Some avoid stores because fitting rooms feel uncomfortable, while others turn to online shopping for convenience, only to face confusing size charts and repeated returns. What should be simple often turns into second-guessing.Fit Perfectly was built to make that experience feel different for shoppers everywhere.The app begins with a simple setup. Users download the platform, create a profile, and share the types of clothing they enjoy wearing. They then upload photos of their front, back, and sides. Using those images, the app creates a personalized 360-degree avatar that reflects their natural shape.From there, browsing becomes more grounded in clarity. When someone searches for jeans, dresses, shirts, or skirts, the app displays options and places selected pieces onto their avatar. Acting as a Virtual Fitting Room App , its AI clothing fit system analyzes brand measurements and recommends the size most likely to match their body. The goal is simple. Help shoppers Find Your Real Size Online with confidence instead of guesswork.Fit Perfectly was created by mother-daughter duo Gwynne and Ashley Weinreb. They shared the inspiration behind the platform, saying, “We were inspired and led by God to support individuals who are homebound, have experienced body shaming, or simply don’t have the time or confidence to shop in-store. Our app brings the full shopping experience to your home, empowering you to dress how you want and express your best self.”Fit Perfectly also connects users to established retailers such as Amazon and other well-known platforms. Once a shopper selects an item, they can move directly to complete their purchase. The app acts as a digital fitting companion rather than a replacement for personal style, helping reduce returns while supporting smarter online clothes shopping for today’s digital consumers.As more consumers turn to online shopping for convenience and privacy, tools that remove uncertainty from clothing purchases are becoming increasingly important. Fit Perfectly focuses on blending accurate size matching with a body-positive approach. It is not about changing how someone looks. It is about helping them see how clothing fits their life.The app is currently available on Apple’s App Store with a free trial period.About Fit Perfectly:Fit Perfectly is an AI-powered fashion technology company founded by Gwynne and Ashley Weinreb. The platform uses personalized 360-degree avatar technology and intelligent size matching to help individuals shop online with greater ease, accuracy, and confidence.

Find Your Real Size Online with the Fit Perfectly App

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