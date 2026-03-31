hi-tequity Delivers 5 GW of Data Center Infrastructure in 9 Months, Setting a New Benchmark for 100 MW Deployments

hi-tequity completes 200-plus projects and expands operations across 25 states.

Power-First Model Enables Hyperscale and AI Operators to Accelerate Time-to-Capacity Across 25 U.S. Markets

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As hyperscale and AI operators race to deploy capacity, hi-tequity is delivering speed-to-power and speed-to-market advantages in data center development. Over the past 9 months, the company has completed 200-plus projects, provided 5 gigawatt (GW) of infrastructure, and expanded operations across 25 states. This significant momentum demonstrates hi-tequity’s leadership in rapid deployment for AI-ready data center infrastructures.According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electricity demand from data centers, AI, and cryptocurrency could double by 2026, driven largely by AI workloads, intensifying pressure on power infrastructure and accelerating the need for faster deployment models.¹ This demand underscores why hi-tequity’s unique data center real estate and mission-critical electrical infrastructure supply chain relationships are in high demand, propelling the company’s momentum and delivering 100 megawatt (MW) data center blocks for AI data center infrastructure.In addition, CBRE reports that data center vacancy rates in primary U.S. markets have dropped below 3 percent, as power availability, not land, has become the primary constraint on new capacity.² From land to load, hi-tequity is eliminating key sources of industry development friction by addressing:- Power Availability - Securing capacity before site acquisition ensures immediate viability.- Supply Chain Constraints - Offering dedicated manufacturing capacity for transformers, switchgear, UPS systems, and cooling infrastructure.- Construction Timelines - Using modular and prefabricated infrastructure to reduce build cycles and accelerate hyperscale deployment timelines.As AI environments reshape design assumptions, hi-tequity is also responding with:- Rack densities exceeding 30-plus kilowatt (kW).- Increased cooling and power redundancy.- Greater emphasis on electrical infrastructure readiness.“The bottleneck in AI infrastructure is no longer compute, it’s power and deployment speed,” said Ryne Friedman, Associate, hi-tequity. “Our ability to deliver 100 MW in nine months and scale to 5 GW of infrastructure demonstrates that the industry needs a fundamentally different approach to building data centers—one that starts with power and ends with execution certainty.”For additional insights on AI infrastructure and power constraints, read hi-tequity’s analysis: https://bit.ly/413uwy4 ###¹ Source: International Energy Agency (IEA), “Electricity 2024 – Analysis and forecast to 2026”² Source: CBRE, “North America Data Center Trends Report”

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