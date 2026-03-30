MENA Logistics in Motion: Commercial Vehicle Market to Surge Through 2035

Middle East/North Africa Commercial Vehicles Market

MENA commercial vehicles market is projected to expand from USD 7.61 billion in 2025 to USD 18.72 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 5.1%

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) commercial vehicle market landscape is undergoing a radical transformation as regional superpowers pivot toward post-oil economies and high-tech urban centers. According to the latest 2026 strategic outlook, the MENA Commercial Vehicles Market is projected to grow from USD 7.61 billion in 2025 to USD 18.72 billion by 2035, expanding at a steady CAGR of 5.1%.

This nearly USD 11 billion value increase is anchored by a massive shift toward fleet modernization, localized assembly, and the integration of smart mobility solutions across the region’s expanding transport corridors.

Segmental Analysis: Heavy-Duty Dominance and Versatile Trucks

The market is characterized by a high demand for rugged, multi-functional vehicles capable of performing in extreme desert climates while meeting modern efficiency standards.

• Commercial Trucks (72.6% Market Share): This segment remains the undisputed backbone of the industry. The preference for trucks stems from their modularity; a single chassis can be equipped with tankers, tippers, or flatbeds, allowing operators to maximize asset utilization across construction and mining sites.

• Heavy-Duty Vehicles (47.8% Value Share): Crucial for the region’s heavy industrial applications and cross-border trade, this segment is seeing a surge in demand for durable, high-capacity haulers.

• Chassis Innovation: Manufacturers are increasingly utilizing advanced steel and aluminum alloys to create lighter, more durable bodies that can withstand harsh load situations without compromising fuel economy.

Get Access of Report Sample:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6106

Regional Powerhouses: The GCC and Beyond

The regional landscape of the MENA commercial vehicles market is defined by strategic industrial shifts and massive infrastructure investments across a few key hubs. Türkiye currently holds the largest market share at 28.4%, leveraging its position as a strategic nearshoring hub for Europe and a massive USD 190 billion investment in transport and communication infrastructure. Saudi Arabia is the primary engine of growth in the Gulf, with its share projected to rise to 15.0% by 2035, propelled by Vision 2030 mega-projects and the development of the USD 500 billion NEOM high-tech city.

In North Africa, Egypt maintains a significant presence with an 8.2% share, driven by a surge in massive residential complex construction and the expansion of specialized industrial zones. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates continues to evolve its logistics capabilities, holding a 5.2% share that is supported by rapid real estate expansion and the rollout of sophisticated "Smart City" logistics parks designed to optimize last-mile delivery.

Market Drivers: Urbanization and The Digital Economy

1. Visionary Infrastructure: Government-backed diversification programs, such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Sustainable Development Goals, are forcing a total refresh of aging fleets.

2. The E-commerce Boom: A rising preference for online shopping is driving a secondary market for compact delivery vans and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) optimized for last-mile logistics in dense urban areas.

3. Industrial Localization: To reduce costs and bypass supply chain bottlenecks, OEMs are establishing CKD (Completely Knocked Down) assembly operations within the region, notably in Morocco, Egypt, and the GCC.

The Sustainability Pivot: Challenges and Trends

While the market is expanding, it faces significant regulatory pressure. The World Bank identifies the MENA region as highly vulnerable to climate change, leading to stricter government norms on carbon emissions.

• Emission Control: Domestic governments are introducing new standards to limit nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, forcing manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and Scania to introduce more advanced, low-emission powertrains.

• Electrification Pilots: Significant partnerships are emerging to bridge the green gap. For example, Admiral Mobility has committed to bringing 5,000 electric commercial vehicles to the region through a partnership with Geely Farizon.

• Smart Fleet Management: Telematics and predictive maintenance packages are no longer optional extras. OEMs are now bundling these services to guarantee uptime for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Strategic Outlook: 2026 and Beyond

The next decade will be defined by the "Total Cost of Ownership" (TCO) model. As raw material prices fluctuate and emission rules tighten, fleet operators are moving away from simple vehicle purchases and toward leasing models and buyback schemes.

The successful players in the 2035 landscape will be those who can provide desert-proof technology—vehicles capable of maintaining peak performance in extreme heat—integrated with digital tracking systems that ensure every kilometer driven is as efficient as possible.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): MENA Commercial Vehicles Market

1. What is the current market size and the long-term outlook?

The market is estimated at USD 7.61 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18.72 billion by 2035. This represents a steady growth rate of 5.1% CAGR, driven by economic diversification away from oil and massive infrastructure investments.

2. Which vehicle types are currently leading the market?

Commercial trucks dominate with a 72.6% market share. This is due to their versatility in construction, mining, and logistics. Within this, heavy-duty vehicles account for nearly half of the market value (47.8%), as they are essential for hauling machinery and cross-border trade.

3. Why is Saudi Arabia considered a primary growth driver?

Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is investing hundreds of billions into "Giga-projects" like NEOM and the Riyadh Metro. These projects require thousands of material-handling and transport vehicles. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce in the Kingdom is boosting demand for light commercial vans for last-mile delivery.

4. How is the "Green Transition" affecting the region?

While diesel remains dominant, there is a clear shift toward fleet electrification. Countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia are launching pilots for electric and hybrid trucks to meet net-zero targets. For example, the UAE's Admiral Mobility has committed to bringing 5,000 electric commercial vehicles to the region by 2030.

5. What role does Türkiye play in this market?

Türkiye holds the largest regional market share (28.4% in 2025). Its geopolitical location makes it a strategic "nearshoring" hub for European manufacturing. With over USD 190 billion earmarked for transport and communication infrastructure, it remains a critical manufacturing and distribution base for commercial vehicles.

6. What are the biggest challenges facing fleet operators in MENA?

• Environmental Regulations: Stricter emission norms are forcing operators to upgrade older, high-polluting fleets.

• Operational Costs: Volatile fuel prices and the high initial cost of advanced "Smart" or electric vehicles can be a barrier for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

• Harsh Climates: Vehicles must be specially engineered with reinforced cooling systems and durable chassis to survive extreme desert heat and rugged terrains.

7. How is technology changing the way fleets are managed?

The adoption of Telematics and AI is surging. Approximately 40% of commercial fleets in leading markets now use GPS and data analytics to optimize routes, reduce fuel consumption, and perform predictive maintenance, which flags mechanical issues before a breakdown occurs.

Browse More Industry Reports :

MENASA Commercial Vehicle Market

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/menasa-commercial-vehicle-market

Commercial Vehicles LED Bar Lights Market

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/commercial-vehicles-led-bar-lights-market

Middle East & Africa Sachet Packaging Machines Market

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-sachet-packaging-machines-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.