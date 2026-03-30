YECHAN of OMEGA X and YOONWOO of TRENDZ Release a Project Digital Single, 'Last Chance'

Photo Credit: IPQ

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- YECHAN , a member of K-pop boy group OMEGA X and its sub-unit OX:N, collaborated with YOONWOO of TRENDZ for a digital single, “Last Chance.” This single is the third installment of the music project titled SOFA, led by JJ Music Group, which was initiated to offer music that allows both artists and listeners to emotionally linger, in contrast to today’s fast-consuming music market. The project’s previous tracks, “Throwback Memories” and “MUTED,” were released in January and February this year, respectively. YECHAN and YOONWOO’s new single is written and produced by 지케이 (GK), who is a leading producer of the SOFA project.“I had a lot of fun learning a new style of rapping from the song’s producer, GK. The overall atmosphere throughout the recording and shooting was very exciting, so I think that helped us create a bright energy quite naturally. Also, I want to thank YOONWOO for taking such good care of me during our collaboration!” – YECHAN, member of OMEGA X & OX:N“Last Chance” blends the UK 2-step garage rhythm and trap elements in a contemporary pop framework, highlighting both YECHAN and YOONWOO’s emotional and vocal delivery. The song captures the hesitant attitude toward letting go of a relationship, despite continuous misunderstandings and mistakes between lovers, as well as the desire for one final chance.This new project single comes shortly after OMEGA X’s first European tour, RE:CONNECT, which wrapped up in February 2026. The group visited eight cities in Europe, including Paris, Frankfurt, Berlin, Warsaw, Vienna (OFF STAGE Event only), Budapest, Helsinki, and Milan, to meet and connect with their fans, FOR X. They also held their Japanese concert titled NEW VISION in Tokyo from March 27th to 29th, and will visit Osaka for another three-day concert from April 10th to 12th.ABOUT YECHANYECHAN is a South Korean vocalist, rapper, and dancer of K-pop group OMEGA X. He first debuted as a member of 1THE9 in 2019, and joined OMEGA X for their debut in June 2021. He made his acting debut along with his bandmate, JAEHAN, in a BL drama titled A Shoulder to Cry On in 2023. Since then, he has appeared in the ENA and Genie TV drama Your Honor, and in the movie Mad Dance Office, which opened in theaters on March 4th, 2026. He also debuted as a member of OMEGA X’s first sub-unit, OX:N, in June 2025 with three of his bandmates (JAEHAN, XEN, and JEHYUN) with the first mini-album, N.ABOUT OMEGA XOMEGA X is an 11-member K-pop group under IPQ. The members include JAEHAN, HWICHAN, SEBIN, HANGYEOM, TAEDONG, XEN, JEHYUN, KEVIN, JUNGHOON, HYUK, and YECHAN. Omega (Ω), the last letter of the Greek alphabet, symbolizes the end, while the letter X denotes the unknown with infinite possibilities. Combined, OMEGA X suggests their determination to become the last boss of K-pop, symbolizing constant change and growth.All of the members of OMEGA X have previously appeared on reality TV audition programs or debuted with other K-pop acts, which made OMEGA X their second chance in the K-pop industry. All of the OMEGA X members have their own special stories, and through those stories, they hope that fans can relate and resonate with each member’s personality and music.

Watch the “Last Chance” Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.