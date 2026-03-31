Stannah Invites Families to Explore Stairlift Options in Person at Franklin Showroom

The showroom gives visitors a way to compare stairlift options, ask questions, & better understand what may work for their home before making a decision

FRANKLIN, MA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stannah Stairlifts is inviting Massachusetts area families to visit its Franklin showroom to explore stairlift options in person before making a decision for their home.Located at Stannah’s Massachusetts headquarters in Franklin, the showroom allows visitors to see models up close, compare features side by side, and speak directly with showroom representatives. The experience is designed to help homeowners, spouses, adult children, and caregivers better understand available options for access between floors at home.For many families, researching a stairlift begins during an important transition at home, and understanding the differences between models can be difficult through online research alone. Stannah’s Franklin showroom gives visitors the opportunity to compare multiple stairlift options in one location, helping families make a more informed decision before they buy.“We believe families should have the chance to compare stairlift options in person before making a decision for their home,” said Katy Cardarelli, Showroom Advisor. “The Franklin showroom gives local residents a place to explore different models side by side, ask informed questions, and better understand which solution may work best for their space and lifestyle.”The showroom reflects a broader consumer need for practical, in-person guidance. According to AARP’s 2024 Home and Community Preferences Survey, 75% of adults aged 50 and older want to remain in their current home as they age. In Massachusetts, adults age 65 and older represent 18.7% of the population, and the state includes 2,785,042 households.“A lot of our customers come in not knowing exactly what to expect at first,” said Katy. “Once they can see the models up close and talk through the differences in person, the process often feels much clearer and easier to navigate.”Customer feedback has highlighted the value of visiting the Franklin showroom in person, where families can compare stairlift options side by side, ask questions, and better understand what may work for their home before making a decision.The Franklin location offers families a place to ask questions in a low-pressure setting, explore available product options, and better understand what may work for their home layout and preferences. Visitors may be able to learn more about new, reconditioned, rental, and consultation options.Stannah invites residents in the Massachusetts and Rhode Island area to schedule a visit to the Franklin showroom to explore stairlift options in person and speak with a showroom representative.To learn more or book a showroom consultation, call (508) 316-9355 or visit https://www.stannah.com/en-us About Stannah StairliftsStannah Stairlifts is a global provider of stairlift solutions, helping people navigate stairs more easily in their homes. With a long history of engineering and manufacturing expertise, Stannah offers a range of stairlift options designed to fit a variety of home layouts and preferences. In the United States, Stannah directly serves customers across multiple states along the East Coast and through a distributor network elsewhere, providing consultations, installation, and ongoing support. Learn more at stannah.com/en-us.

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