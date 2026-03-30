Albany Off Leash K9 Training Highlights Puppy Training Options for First-Time Dog Owners

The Albany Off Leash K9 Training team. A sweet moment with a well-loved husky. Training on the go with the Albany Off Leash K9 team.

Online and in-person programs give new puppy owners practical support with crate training, potty training, early obedience, and clear communication

Early training gives puppies structure, helps owners communicate more clearly, and builds habits that make everyday life easier as the dog grows.” — - Alex (Co-Owner and Head Trainer)

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albany Off Leash K9 Training is highlighting its puppy training options for first-time dog owners in New York’s Capital Region. The company offers both an Online Puppy Course and an in-person Clicker Training Program, giving new owners two ways to start building structure, communication, and good habits early.The Online Puppy Course is priced at $199 and includes 24 video modules, 8 worksheets, and 3 hours of training content. The program covers early puppy basics such as potty training, crate training, marker-and-reward work, confidence-building, and common puppy problems.For owners who want hands-on guidance, the Clicker Training Program is priced at $295 and is designed for puppies ages 8 weeks to 5 months. The program includes four private lessons lasting 30 to 45 minutes each, held once a week. Puppies in the program are taught six core commands: Come, Sit, Down, Place, Heel, and Break, and a clicker is provided by the trainer.The company describes clicker training as a science-based method that uses a handheld clicker to mark desired behaviors with precision and pair them with a reward. On the site, the program is presented as a strong fit for young puppies because this stage of development is important for shaping foundational behaviors, building confidence, and creating a positive bond between dog and owner.Albany Off Leash K9 Training also lists puppy training, potty training, private lessons, board and train , dog aggression training, dog obedience training, and therapy dog training among its services. The company’s website includes location pages for Amsterdam, Schenectady, and Troy, and its contact page lists phone and email contact for the Albany team.Alex serves as head trainer and co-owner of Albany Off Leash K9 Training and has been training with OLK9 since 2014. The training team is recognized by the American Kennel Club organization and the Off Leash K9 training academy.About Albany Off Leash K9 TrainingAlbany Off Leash K9 Training provides dog training services in New York’s Capital Region, including puppy training, private lessons, board and train, dog obedience training, dog aggression training, and therapy dog training. The company can be reached at (518) 788-9487 or albany@offleashk9training.com.Media ContactAlbany Off Leash K9 TrainingPhone: (518) 788-9487Email: albany@offleashk9training.comWebsite: dogtraineralbany.com

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