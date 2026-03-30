New Age Ensemble 2002 Captivates Critics and Fans Worldwide with The Wishing Well

The award-winning band 2002 has placed 12 albums on the Billboard Charts. The Wishing Well is a collection of new songs inspired by tales from other lands as well as by a few personal stories. Founding members, multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Pamela and Randy Copus met in high school. The band 2002 brings a daring blend of musical styles that has given them an undeniable “signature sound” that sets them apart from other recording artists.

With a 30-year career and twelve Billboard-charting albums, 2002 advances its sonic, cinematic music legacy with The Wishing Well, earning global attention.

The Wishing Well is about the quiet power of intention, each song is like a coin cast into still water, a musical wish sent outward in faith.” — 2002

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across three decades, acclaimed New Age ensemble 2002 have earned over 1.5 Billion music spins while transporting listeners into realms of serenity and sonic beauty—and with the release of their long-awaited studio album The Wishing Well this January, they’ve once again cast a spell on audiences and critics alike worldwide.Released via Galactic Playground Music and distributed by A-Train Entertainment, The Wishing Well captures the essence of hope, healing, and renewal. “This album is about the quiet power of intention,” the group shares. “Each song is like a coin cast into still water, a musical wish sent outward in faith.”Music writers and reviewers reflected positively on the album. Kamil Bobin of The Musical Road describes The Wishing Well as, “a gentle journey through past memories, present reflection, and future aspirations,” with tracks like "Dream Chasers" and "Savitri’s Dream" standing out for their “meditative charm.” Similar sentiments were shared by Dan Weston at Pitch Perfect, who writes, “There is a patience to this record, a devotion to stillness and low-burning new age melancholy that is undeniably cinematic.”The Wishing Well’s popularity spans beyond music blogs. Fairfax City Music’s Claudio Bustamente featured the group in an exclusive interview this past January, and Cyclical Magazine discussed the new album in their latest issue where they wrote, “this is music designed for reflection, calm, and imaginative escape. Rather than pushing boundaries, 2002 redefines what they do best---creating immersive, melodic soundscapes that offer listeners a temporary retreat from the noise of everyday life.”The popularity of their music is undeniable. Beyond the 1.5 Billion total streams and audience reach, they have 30+ million YouTube views, and strong monthly listener numbers on every streaming platform, especially Spotify and Pandora. With such popularity, why does a deep catalog, evergreen streaming group like 2002 still make CDs?"We released CDs long before streaming services existed, and we want to keep honoring our fans who prefer them. On the other side of the spectrum, we've also embraced the Immersive music format for the audiophiles out there, and it sounds amazing. Last but not least we appreciate our radio fans, and love making our Dream Creation show on OWMR."2002 released The Wishing Well following a career rich with accomplishments and accolades. The group has been creating powerful music for over thirty years, including twelve Billboard-charting albums, and they received a Lifetime Achievement Award from One World Music Radio in 2021. Music enthusiasts can listen to The Wishing Well through the platform of their choice: https://album.link/2002thewishingwell Fans can also enjoy 2002’s curated "A Dream Creation" playlists on One World Music Radio; the show features Celtic, folk, and new age tunes that bring joy to listeners all around the world. See the show archives here: https://album.link/2002thewishingwell Watch dozens of soothing and cinematic music videos created by the band: https://www.youtube.com/2002music Watch the interview on Fairfax City Music: https://youtu.be/X0R0Cjp69ds?si=b_wkJaJ1L1IELrcq Read the feature story in Cyclical Magazine: https://online.pubhtml5.com/qori/zyjg/ See more reviews in the 2002 Press Kit: https://www.2002music.com/press-kit For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact Beth Ann Hilton at The B Company.

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