Jamie Bernadette horror slasher, Axes and Os, now streaming on Tubi

Axes and Os featrure film Jamie Bernadette as Abby in Axes and Os

Horror slasher film starring Jamie Bernadette now streaming on Tubi, Screamify, Prime Video, Apple TV, and Relay.

A wild fusion of tongue-in-cheek horror with a nostalgic 80s slasher vibe” — Trent Duncan

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scream Queen and horror icon Jamie Bernadette (I Spit on Your Grave: Déjà Vu), stars in a newly released slasher titled Axes and Os. The blood-soaked Valentine’s slasher with a sharp genre twist delivers a deadly slice of kills, thrills, and a delightfully unexpected creature feature twist.

In Axes and Os, a group of friends escape for a Galentines Weekend. However, their trip turns into a nightmare when they’re hunted by Luther Dremel, the legendary Valentine’s Day ax murderer. As the body count rises and terror closes in. The film swerves into high-energy mayhem when one of the girls undergoes a chilling transformation into something otherworldly—setting the stage for a savage final showdown that flips the slasher formula on its head.

Jamie Bernadette stars as Abby, the non-nonsense tough girl dealing with a dark past. The cast of rising stars also includes Scream Queen award winner Cass Huckabay, Madison M. Bowman, Sara Wimmer, and Axeman Brandon Krum as the infamous Luther Dremel. Each character helps to bring back the nostalgic feel of those classic 80s and 90s horror slashers.

Axes and Os is a bloody slasher-meets-creature-feature horror ride built for both die-hard genre fans and audiences looking for a new kind of slasher film with those old-school feels. Writer/Director Trent Duncan describes the film as: “A wild fusion of tongue-in-cheek horror with a nostalgic 80s slasher vibe”

Catch all the blood soaked fun, streaming now on Tubi, Screamify, Prime Video, Apple TV, and Relay.

Axes and Os official trailer

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