Pick to Light Market Growth 2025–2035: Automation & E-commerce Drive 6.7% CAGR Expansion

Pick to Light Market

Pick to light market to reach USD 1,483.5 million by 2035, fueled by automation, e-commerce growth, and demand for accurate order fulfillment.

As warehouses scale to meet omnichannel demand, pick-to-light systems are becoming indispensable for accuracy, workforce efficiency, and intelligent automation.” — opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at FMI

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Pick to Light Market is witnessing strong, data-driven expansion, supported by rapid e-commerce growth and increasing demand for high-precision order fulfillment systems. The market is valued at USD 775.6 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,483.5 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. This represents an absolute growth of USD 707.9 million, highlighting the critical role of visual-guided picking technologies in modern logistics.

In today’s high-velocity supply chains, warehouses are under pressure to deliver faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient operations. Pick-to-light systems are addressing these challenges by enabling intuitive picking processes, reducing human error, and improving productivity across industries such as retail, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and manufacturing.

Request For Sample Report | Customize Report | Purchase Full Report–

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17842

Market Growth Highlights and Forecast Insights

The market is expected to expand nearly 1.91X between 2025 and 2035, driven by automation investments and omnichannel fulfillment demands.

Key Data Points:

- Market Value (2025): USD 775.6 million

- Forecast Value (2035): USD 1,483.5 million

- CAGR (2025–2035): 6.7%

- Absolute Growth: USD 707.9 million

- Growth Multiple: ~1.91X

Between 2025 and 2030, the market will reach USD 1,068.9 million, contributing 41.4% of total growth, while 2030–2035 will account for 58.6% expansion, driven by AI and smart warehouse innovations.

Key Growth Drivers Accelerating Market Adoption

The expansion of the pick-to-light market is closely tied to evolving logistics and fulfillment challenges.

Major Growth Drivers:

- Rapid growth of e-commerce and omnichannel retail

- Increasing SKU complexity and order volumes

- Rising need for order accuracy and reduced errors

- Growing focus on labor productivity and workforce optimization

- Expansion of warehouse automation and smart logistics systems

Pick-to-light systems significantly reduce training time while enabling faster picking cycles, making them ideal for dynamic warehouse environments.

Technology Trends Shaping the Market

Technological advancements are redefining how pick-to-light systems are deployed and utilized.

Emerging Trends:

- Integration with autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for collaborative picking

- Adoption of wireless systems to reduce installation complexity

- Use of AI-powered order optimization and predictive replenishment

- Development of cloud-based warehouse management integration

- Growing use of NFC-enabled configuration and real-time analytics

These innovations are enabling warehouses to become more flexible, scalable, and data-driven.

Segment Analysis: Picking and Manual Systems Dominate

The market is segmented by operation, method, and end-use, with clear dominance in specific areas.

By Operation:

- Picking segment holds 73.6% market share (2025)

- Placing segment accounts for 26.4% share

By Method:

- Manual (operator-guided): 62% share

- Auto-guided (robot/AMR-assisted): 38% share

Insights:

- Picking remains the core application due to its direct impact on accuracy

- Manual systems dominate due to flexibility and ease of deployment

- AMR-assisted systems are gaining traction in automated warehouses

Regional Outlook: High Growth Across Asia and Developed Markets

The pick-to-light market is expanding globally, with Asia leading growth.

Top Growth Regions and CAGR:

- India: 7.7%

- China: 7.4%

- Japan: 6.7%

- United States: 5.7%

- Germany: 5.4%

- United Kingdom: 5.2%

Regional Insights:

- India leads due to e-commerce expansion and warehouse automation

- China benefits from large-scale smart logistics infrastructure

- Developed markets focus on micro-fulfillment and labor efficiency

Competitive Landscape: Innovation Driving Market Leadership

The market features strong competition among global automation providers and specialized solution companies.

Key Players:

- Honeywell Intelligrated

- Daifuku

- Swisslog (KUKA Group)

- SSI SCHAEFER

- KNAPP AG

- Kardex

- Banner Engineering

- Bastian Solutions

Competitive Strategies:

- Development of modular and scalable solutions

- Focus on IoT-enabled and cloud-integrated systems

- Investment in wireless and AMR-compatible technologies

Future Outlook: Intelligent Fulfillment Systems on the Rise

The pick-to-light market is expected to play a central role in the future of smart warehousing. As companies adopt advanced automation technologies, pick-to-light systems will evolve into fully integrated, intelligent platforms capable of real-time decision-making and predictive analytics.

Future Opportunities:

- Growth of micro-fulfillment centers and dark stores

- Expansion of AI-driven warehouse optimization

- Increasing adoption in pharmaceutical and electronics sectors

- Rising demand for flexible and scalable fulfillment systems

Get data that aligns with your strategic priorities — ask for report customization today:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17842

Related Reports:

Commercial Induction Cooktops Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/commercial-induction-cooktops-market

Commercial RAC PD Compressor Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/commercial-rac-pd-compressor-market

Electric Winch Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/electric-winch-market

Have a specific Requirements and Need Assistant on Report Pricing or Limited Budget please contact us - sales@futuremarketinsights.com

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

Why FMI: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.