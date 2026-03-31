Savant Labs Leads the Charge on AI Governance for Finance with Webinar Featuring Airbnb and CXapp

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Finance leaders will explore how teams can deploy AI with stronger governance, oversight and audit confidence

At Savant, we’ve built a platform where automation and control coexist—enabling finance teams to move faster while staying compliant and audit-ready.” — Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Savant Labs

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savant Labs , a leader in AI automation for finance, today announced an upcoming executive webinar, “Operationalizing AI in Finance,” in partnership with the Controllers Council The session, scheduled for Wednesday, April 8 at 1 PM CST, will feature Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Savant Labs, alongside esteemed finance leaders Renee Jewell, Controller/CFO of Airbnb and Joy Mbanugo, CFO of CXapp, for a candid conversation on what it takes to deploy AI in finance environments where compliance requirements and data sensitivity leave little room for error.“AI without governance is a liability,” said Chitrang Shah. “At Savant, we’ve built a platform where automation and control coexist—enabling finance teams to move faster while staying compliant and audit-ready.”While AI adoption is surging, many finance deployments risk failing audit scrutiny—not because the technology falls short, but because governance was never built in. Savant is redefining this paradigm, delivering agentic AI automation with governance, traceability, and audit-readiness at its core.This executive session will go beyond theory, offering practical insights from real-world deployments, including:● The constructs and conditions required for effective AI governance● How leading organizations like Airbnb and CXapp operationalize AI at scale● Key lessons, pitfalls, and best practices for finance leadersSavant continues to lead the market by enabling finance, tax, and accounting teams to automate complex workflows—from reconciliations, tax calculations, to close processes—while maintaining full transparency and control.Register here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/#register/5959670135119038560/ About Savant LabsSavant Labs is an AI automation platform that transforms raw, messy data into governed, repeatable outputs with a complete audit trail. Designed specifically for tax, accounting, and finance teams, Savant is purpose-built for the complexity, compliance requirements, and data challenges that define enterprise financial operations, and is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies including Rover, Abzena, Million Dollar Baby Company, and Arrive Logistics. To learn more or request a personalized demo, visit savantlabs.io.

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