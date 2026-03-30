PatchMaster Named One of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2026
Recognition Highlights Rapid Expansion and Strong Demand for Specialized Drywall Repair Services
The annual list highlights franchise brands experiencing exceptional growth, as measured by unit expansion, franchisee success, and overall brand momentum. PatchMaster’s inclusion reflects its continued nationwide expansion and increasing demand for its specialized home services offering.
“This recognition from Entrepreneur is a testament to the strength of our business model and the dedication of our franchise owners across the country,” said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster. “We’ve built a brand that fills a clear gap in the home services market, providing high-quality drywall repair with speed, professionalism, and consistency. Our growth is driven by both strong consumer demand and the success of our franchisees.”
PatchMaster has carved out a unique niche in the $500+ billion home services industry by focusing exclusively on drywall repair, an often underserved but essential need for homeowners, property managers, and businesses. By offering a streamlined service model, proprietary processes, and comprehensive franchisee support, the company has enabled operators to scale quickly while maintaining high customer satisfaction.
Over the past year, PatchMaster has accelerated its footprint across key U.S. markets, attracting entrepreneurs seeking a scalable, service-based business with strong unit economics and recurring demand. The brand’s low overhead, home-based model, and emphasis on operational efficiency have made it particularly appealing to both first-time business owners and experienced multi-unit operators.
Entrepreneur’s Fastest-Growing Franchises list evaluates brands based on net unit growth, percentage growth, and franchise system expansion over a defined period. PatchMaster’s performance in these areas underscores its position as an emerging leader in the home services franchise sector.
About PatchMaster
PatchMaster® is a fast-growing home services brand specializing in high-quality drywall repair and professional painting. Founded in 2016, PatchMaster has expanded across the United States and Canada, now operating in more than 200 territories.
Each PatchMaster location is a trusted, locally owned and operated drywall repair and painting company delivering fast, professional, and worry-free service. Trained technicians provide virtually dust-free repairs, seamless finishing, and complete Patch-and-Paint solutions that restore damaged walls and ceilings to like-new condition—often in a single visit. From holes, dings, and dents to everyday wear and tear, PatchMaster is known for quick turnaround, consistent quality, and dependable results.
Fully insured, every PatchMaster location stands behind its work with a satisfaction guarantee, making wall repair simple, reliable, and stress-free for homeowners and property managers.
To explore franchising opportunities, visit: PatchMasterOpportunity.com.
To find trusted drywall and painting repair professionals, visit: PatchMaster.com
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