Drivia uses AI and Social Media to help clients drive growth: Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan

Industry Analyst

Young minds are helping business grow with new thinking and fresh ideas

Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry” — Dick Martin, former EVP of Public Relations at AT&T

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI and social media reshape the competitive landscape, emerging firms like Drivia are helping businesses unlock growth with fresh thinking and next-generation technology, according to Industry Analyst and Strategic Advisor Jeff Kagan.“So many young innovators are bringing a new perspective to business,” said Kagan. “They’re combining AI, social media, and digital expertise in ways that can significantly accelerate growth for companies of all sizes.”Drivia, a software development, AI, and digital media firm, is building what it describes as the “personalization infrastructure of the AI era”, a technology layer designed to tailor digital experiences to each individual user.Wilson Guenther, Drivia CEO, says, “The platform aims to understand how people learn, what they know, and where they need support, enabling more precise and effective interactions.”Today, Drivia helps client companies increase followers on their social media sites including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube and podcasts.“This is a clear example of how quickly the AI landscape is evolving and new opportunities are emerging,” Kagan said.Drivia was founded by Wilson Guenther, whose personal journey reflects the entrepreneurial spirit driving many of today’s startups. Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Guenther was adopted at age 10 and later launched Drivia from his college dorm room.“The story behind Wilson Guenther is both inspiring and emblematic of a new generation of founders,” Kagan added.Guenther emphasizes that Drivia’s vision goes beyond incremental improvements in AI tools. “The goal is not to build a smarter chatbot,” he said. “The goal is to create the intelligence layer that connects every person with the knowledge they need, when they need it.”Kagan noted that after their recent introduction, Drivia’s team brings energy and a wide range of ideas, from AI-driven business solutions to social media growth strategies and even perspectives on the future of the smartphone market.“There’s a lot of creative momentum here,” Kagan said. “While it may seem expansive, this is how many young companies are operating today, and early results suggest they’re gaining traction, particularly with small business clients.”As AI continues to transform industries, Kagan believes companies and their executives must balance innovation with practical integration into existing business structures.“AI and social media are reshaping the future,” he said. “The challenge for companies is to develop a growth strategy and harness these new tools in ways that align with real-world business needs.”About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, columnist, and keynote speaker specializing in telecommunications, wireless, AI, and emerging technologies. For more than four decades, he has provided insights on market trends, innovation, and company performance across high-growth sectors.Kagan has been widely quoted and has authored thousands of articles that translate complex technology trends into practical insights for business leaders, investors, and consumers.For more than 40 years, Kagan has delivered analysis and commentary on innovation, market trends, and company performance across wireless, telecom, 5G, 6G, AI, and other high-growth sectors, serving both B2B and B2C markets.AT&T Executive Vice President of Public Relations (former) Dick Martin highlighted Kagan’s industry influence in his book Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars, writing:“Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.”Media Contact:Jeff KaganEmail: jeff@jeffkagan.comWebsite: www.jeffkagan.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/jeffkagan # # #

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