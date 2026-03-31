Orange Marketing and AI Trust Signals Host Webinar on How Early AEO Adopters Are Navigating AI Discovery

Live April 17 | 10AM PT | 1PM PT: What AI Knows About Your Brand

Industry session brings together platform data and practitioner experience to help B2B marketers navigate the shift to AI-driven search.

80% of people have never touched AI and most marketers are still treating AEO like something they'll get to next quarter. The companies paying attention are building a lead that will be hard to close.” — Patrick Moorhead, Co-founder, AI Trust Signals

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Marketing, a top-10 Diamond HubSpot Partner specializing in B2B revenue operations and marketing execution, today announced an upcoming industry panel exploring how early adopters are approaching AI-driven discovery and what B2B marketers need to know to stay visible as search behavior shifts.The live session, "What AI Knows About Your Brand: AEO Expert + Early Client Results," will take place on Friday, April 17, at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET, and will feature a moderated discussion with audience Q&A.As AI-powered answer engines reshape how buyers find and evaluate companies, most marketers are still trying to understand what changed and what to do about it. This session is designed to give clear guidance with firsthand experience from practitioners who are actively testing, measuring, and adapting.The panel will be moderated by Rebecca Gonzalez, CEO of Orange Marketing, and will feature two guests bringing distinct but complementary perspectives.Patrick Moorhead, Co-founder of AI Trust Signals, will share what his team is seeing across the AI discovery landscape right now, including recent data showing LinkedIn has jumped 12 percentage points as a cited source within ChatGPT, why YouTube remains at the top of the most-cited leaderboard, and how LLMs are reading schema inconsistently, with some unable to process it at all. Patrick will translate these shifts into practical, ground-level guidance, including why marketers need to start thinking about content as a connected canvas across their blog, LinkedIn, YouTube, and website rather than treating each channel in isolation.Tyler Vance, Director of Client Engagement at Funnel Clarity, will walk through his company's real-world AEO journey, experimenting with schema and using AI Trust Signals to rethink site architecture and content strategy. Tyler will also share how he is tracking and converting AI-sourced leads as front-line Sales, and how his team recently uncovered untapped trust signals, including two best-selling sales books authored by the company's founder, Tom Snyder, that had never been leveraged on their website."We're still so early in this and many marketers haven't even started," said Gonzalez. "What makes this panel different is that we're not talking theory. Patrick is living inside AEO data every day, and Tyler is a practitioner who's changing how his company shows up in AI results. That combination is hard to find right now."The session will run approximately 30 minutes of structured discussion followed by an extended live Q&A, giving attendees the opportunity to ask their AEO questions directly through chat.The panel is geared toward B2B marketers, revenue leaders, and operations teams who want to understand how AI search discovery works in practice and what steps they can take now to protect and improve their visibility.Event Details:TITLE: What AI Knows About Your Brand: AEO Expert + Early Client ResultsFORMAT: Industry Session with Audience Q&ADATE: Friday, April 17 Time: 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ETMODERATOR: Rebecca Gonzalez, CEO, Orange MarketingPANELISTS: Patrick Moorhead, Co-founder, AI Trust Signals; Tyler Vance, Director of Client Engagement, Funnel ClarityRegistration is now open. To reserve your spot, visit [registration link] About Orange MarketingOrange Marketing is a HubSpot Diamond Partner specializing in B2B and Nonprofit Revenue Operations and Marketing / GTM execution. With 150+ five-star reviews, Orange provides expertise in CRM migrations, remediations, automation, content strategy, and RevOps. Orange Marketing helps B2Bs and NonProfits grow with HubSpot by offering implementation, optimization, and operational support across all Hubs: Sales, Marketing, Content and Service (Help Desk).For more information, visit https://www.orangemarketing.com About AI Trust SignalsAI Trust Signals™ is the leading AI authority optimization platform for the Answer Economy. The platform measures and improves how trustworthy brands appear to AI recommendation systems and human buyers, producing a single AI Authority Score and a prioritized improvement roadmap across 19 trust signals. With hundreds of subscribers, thousands of brand reports completed, and a growing network of agency partners, AITS is building the universal standard for digital brand credibility in an AI-driven world. AI Trust Signals™ is a pending registered trademark of The AI Authority Company.For more information, visit https://www.aitrustsignals.com About Funnel ClarityFunnel Clarity is a research-driven sales training and performance improvement company founded by Tom Snyder, former CEO of Huthwaite, and Sales Expert and Coach Jill Ulvestad. The company combines the science of human performance with modern sales methodology to deliver measurable results across prospecting, qualification, consultative selling, and sales coaching. Based in Bethesda, Maryland, Funnel Clarity serves B2B organizations through online, on-site, and hybrid training engagements.For more information, visit https://www.funnelclarity.com

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