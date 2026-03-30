Surplus & Imperfect Produce Retail Market : Sustainability Trends Drive Growth in Europe & North America

Surplus and Imperfect Produce Retail Market

Surplus & Imperfect Produce Retail Market to Hit USD 118.4 Billion by 2036 as Retailers Monetize Cosmetic Irregularities

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Surplus and Imperfect Produce Retail Market , valued at USD 58.6 billion in 2025, is entering a transformative era of commercialization. According to a new comprehensive study by Fact.MR, the market is projected to reach USD 62.9 billion in 2026, scaling further to USD 118.4 billion by 2036. This growth represents a steady CAGR of 6.5%, fueled by a structural shift in how the global supply chain views ""secondary-grade"" agricultural output.The rise of the ""ugly produce"" movement is no longer just a sustainability trend; it is a vital margin-recovery strategy for retailers. By leveraging digital platforms and subscription models, the industry is successfully diverting fruits and vegetables that are safe for consumption—but cosmetically irregular—away from landfills and into the hands of value-conscious consumers.For Details Deep insights, Please Request A sample report for Free https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=14674 Strategic Market Intelligence: Quick StatsEstimated Market Valuation (2026E): USD 62.9 BillionProjected Market Value (2036F): USD 118.4 BillionForecasted CAGR (2026–2036): 6.5%Dominant Distribution Channel: Online Retail Platforms (41% market share)Leading Business Model: Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Subscription Boxes (37% market share)Fastest Growing Regional Market: United Kingdom (7.2% CAGR)Decoding the Demand: Why Decision-Makers are InvestingThe traditional fresh produce retail model is being disrupted by four primary drivers:Inventory Recovery: Retailers are increasingly focusing on commercializing ""imperfect"" items to improve inventory utilization.Digital Aggregation: E-commerce fulfillment models allow for the efficient grouping of surplus supply from regional farms that would otherwise be rejected by Tier-1 supermarkets.Consumer Price Sensitivity: As grocery prices fluctuate, consumers are increasingly accepting lower-priced alternatives that offer equivalent nutritional value.Subscription Predictability: Recurring delivery models provide a stable offtake for seasonal harvests, helping farmers mitigate the financial impact of crop variability.""Industry participants are observing a steady normalization of cosmetically irregular output,"" says Shambhu Nath Jha, Principal Consultant at Fact.MR. ""Companies that optimize their sourcing networks and grading logistics will maintain a distinct operational advantage through 2036.""Regional Landscapes: Europe Leads the Waste-to-Value ShiftEurope: Functioning as a regulatory ""laboratory,"" the region benefits from structured waste-reduction policies. The United Kingdom leads with a 7.2% CAGR, supported by aggressive initiatives from giants like Tesco PLC.North America: The United States (6.4% CAGR) remains a hub for discount produce supply, driven by the expansion of brands like Imperfect Foods, Inc. and Walmart’s surplus distribution capabilities.Asia Pacific: While a more mature market, Japan (5.6% CAGR) is seeing growth through the Food Loss Reduction Promotion Act, with Aeon Co., Ltd. expanding its ""ugly"" produce offerings.Competitive BenchmarkingThe market features a mix of agile startups and retail incumbents:Specialized Players: Imperfect Foods Inc., Misfits Market Inc., Oddbox Delivery Ltd, Hungry Harvest LLC.Supply Chain Innovators: Full Harvest Technologies Inc., The Ugly Company Inc., Rubies in the Rubble Ltd.Retail Giants: Walmart Inc., Kroger Co., Tesco PLC, Carrefour S.A.For instant access to this report, click "Buy Now" or connect with our analyst for customization:Related Market Insights from Fact.MRTo gain a holistic view of the circular food economy, explore these related strategic reports:Super-Concentrate Cleaning Chemical Market https://www.factmr.com/report/super-concentrate-cleaning-chemical-market Super Absorbent Polymer Market https://www.factmr.com/report/superabsorbent-polymers-market Superplasticizer Market https://www.factmr.com/report/3708/superplasticizer-market Superhydrophobic Coatings Market https://www.factmr.com/report/superhydrophobic-coatings-market

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