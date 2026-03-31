Clearwater Medical Assistant School to Open This Spring with 18-Week Hands-On Healthcare Training Program

Clearwater Medical Assistant School

Clearwater Medical Assistant School will open this spring, offering an 18-week, hands-on medical assistant program.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new pathway into the healthcare field is coming to Florida’s Gulf Coast this spring as Clearwater Medical Assistant School prepares to open its campus at 4625 East Bay Dr, Suite 106, Clearwater, FL.“Hands-on experience is critical for building confidence in healthcare roles,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “Our Clearwater program gives students the time and clinical exposure needed to feel prepared as they enter the workforce.”The school will offer a comprehensive 18-week medical assistant program designed to provide students with both foundational knowledge and extended hands-on clinical experience. The program blends online coursework with in-person lab sessions and practical training conducted inside a working medical practice.Students will complete their clinical training through a partnership with Foot & Ankle Specialists of Clearwater , gaining real-world exposure to patient care and specialty practice operations. Training will include patient intake, vital sign collection, clinical assistance, documentation, and workflow management in an outpatient setting.The extended 18-week format allows students to develop and refine their skills through repetition and real-world application, helping bridge the gap between training and employment. Graduates will be prepared to pursue certification and entry-level roles in clinics, specialty practices, and medical offices throughout the Tampa Bay area.Enrollment for the spring cohort is now open here About Clearwater Medical Assistant SchoolClearwater Medical Assistant School provides hands-on medical assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and long-term success in healthcare. The 18-week program combines online coursework with in-person lab and clinical training inside a real medical practice, ensuring graduates are workforce-ready.Clearwater Medical Assistant School is located at 4625 East Bay Dr, Suite 106, Clearwater, FL.About Foot & Ankle Specialists of ClearwaterFoot & Ankle Specialists of Clearwater provides specialized podiatric care focused on diagnosing and treating conditions affecting the foot and ankle. The practice emphasizes patient-centered treatment and modern medical techniques while supporting the education of future healthcare professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through immersive clinical training and strong local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success nationwide.

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