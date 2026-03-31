TaxZerone Urges Businesses: Final Day Alert – E-file 1099s, W-2G, 1098s, 3921, 3922 & ACA Forms or Request Extension Now

Information Returns - TaxZerone

With the final day here, TaxZerone makes it fast and easy to e-file 2025 1099s (except 1099-NEC), W-2G, 1098s, 3921, & 3922 forms to avoid costly IRS penalties.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the federal tax filing deadline set to expire at 11:59 PM local time tonight, time is running out for businesses, financial institutions, payroll providers, and tax professionals across the United States. Today—Tuesday, March 31, 2026—marks the final opportunity to electronically file Information Returns for the 2025 tax year. TaxZerone, a leading IRS-authorized e-file provider, strongly urges all affected filers to act now to avoid costly IRS penalties.This is the last opportunity to electronically file a critical set of IRS information return forms. The TaxZerone platform is fully operational, and its team is ready to support filings through the deadline. Missing this deadline may trigger automatic penalties that escalate quickly with each passing month. However, businesses that need more time can still request an automatic 30-day extension by filing Form 8809 today.Critical Forms Due Today — March 31, 2026The March 31 electronic filing deadline applies to the following 2025 tax year Information Returns:✔️ Form 1099 Series – Including 1099-MISC, 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-B, 1099-S, 1099-R, 1099-K, 1099-G, 1099-DA, and others.✔️ Form W-2G – Certain gambling winnings paid during the 2025 tax year.✔️ Form 1098 Series – Mortgage interest statements.✔️ Form 3921 – Exercise of an Incentive Stock Option (ISO) under Section 422(b).✔️ Form 3922 – Transfer of stock acquired through an Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP) under Section 423(c).✔️ ACA Forms – Forms 1095-B and 1095-C for reporting health coverage under the Affordable Care Act.Note: The March 31 deadline applies specifically to electronic filers. Organizations filing on paper were subject to an earlier deadline, and the deadline to issue recipient copies has already passed. If you haven’t filed yet, you can either e-file now or request additional time by submitting Form 8809 before the deadline closes.What Happens If You Miss Today’s Deadline?The IRS imposes strict, tiered penalties for late or unfiled information returns. These penalties apply per form and can quickly add up:✔️ Up to 30 days late: $60 per form.✔️ 31 days to August 1: $130 per form.✔️ After August 1 or not filed: $340 per form.✔️ Intentional disregard: $680 per form.Example: A company that files 100 Forms 1099-MISC just one month late could face $6,000 in IRS penalties — costs that can be avoided by filing today.Final Day to File — Act Now with TaxZeroneTaxZerone’s platform is built for fast, accurate, last-minute filing — even with only hours remaining. Whether filing a few forms or thousands, users can meet the midnight deadline with ease:✔️ Bulk Upload: Upload hundreds or thousands of forms using Excel or CSV.✔️ Multiple File Formats: Supports Excel, CSV, EFW2, and IRS FIRE formats.✔️ Integrations: Import data from QuickBooks & Xero.✔️ Advanced Validation: Detect and fix errors before submission.✔️ Correction Support: Handle all correction types post-filing.✔️ Free Retransmission: Re-submit rejected returns at no extra cost.✔️ State Filing: Supports 1099 state filing.✔️ Recipient Delivery: USPS mailing or ZeroneVault e-delivery.✔️ Real-Time Tracking: Instant IRS acknowledgments.✔️ Team Access: Multi-user roles for teams.✔️ Dedicated Support: Phone, email, and chat available through the deadline.No Hidden Fees. No Subscriptions. Just Results.TaxZerone offers transparent, per-form pricing starting as low as $0.59 per form — no monthly fees, no subscriptions, and no surprise charges. Businesses of all sizes can access professional-grade IRS compliance, especially when time is running out.Don’t Wait — Final Hours RemainingWith the deadline ending today, there is no time to delay. TaxZerone urges all businesses, financial institutions, and tax professionals to begin filing immediately. The platform remains fully operational through midnight on March 31, 2026, with expert support available until the final hour.Dedicated SupportTo assist businesses and tax professionals filing on the final day, TaxZerone provides multiple support options in English and Spanish to help users complete their Information Returns quickly and accurately.⭐ Live chat support⭐ Email assistance⭐ Phone support“Our mission is to simplify tax compliance for businesses,” said a TaxZerone spokesperson. “Even on the final day, our platform ensures a fast, reliable way to meet IRS requirements.”Your One-Stop Platform for Federal FilingsTaxZerone goes beyond information returns, offering comprehensive support for a wide range of federal filings, including:✔️ Business Tax Forms: 1120-S, 1065✔️ Employment Taxes: 941, 940, 943, 944, 945✔️ Extensions: 7004, 4868, 8868, 8809, 15397✔️ Nonprofits: Form 990 series, 5227, CA Form 199✔️ Excise Taxes: 2290, 8849✔️ Other Forms: W-9, W-8BEN, 8655, BOI ReportsAbout TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider offering comprehensive solutions for businesses, nonprofits, and tax professionals. The platform supports federal and state filings with a focus on accuracy, automation, and secure technology.For immediate filing access and deadline-day support, visit www.taxzerone.com

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