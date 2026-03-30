Sodium Chlorite Market Forecast: Asia-Pacific Dominance Driven by Water Treatment Demand, with Ecolab, Arkema

Sodium Chlorite Market

Global Sodium Chlorite Market to Reach USD 1.68 Billion by 2036 as Municipal Water Utilities Pivot to Chlorine Dioxide Disinfection

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global sodium chlorite market , valued at USD 1.10 billion in 2025, is entering a phase of steady infrastructure-led expansion. According to new market intelligence from Fact.MR, the industry is projected to reach USD 1.68 billion by 2036, expanding at a 3.9% CAGR.The primary catalyst for this growth is a fundamental shift in municipal water treatment. Utilities are increasingly transitioning away from traditional chlorine gas handling—cited for safety and regulatory complexities—toward chlorine dioxide (ClO2) disinfection systems. As sodium chlorite (NaClO2) serves as the non-substitutable precursor for these systems, it has evolved into a mission-critical operational input for water treatment plant managers worldwide.For Details Deep insights, Please Request A sample report for Free https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7876 Market Snapshot: 2026–20362026 Market Valuation: USD 1.14 BillionProjected 2036 Valuation: USD 1.68 BillionIncremental Opportunity: USD 0.54 BillionDominant Form: 25% Liquid Solution (69.0% market share)Primary Application: Water Treatment (54.0% market share)Transition to ClO2: Safety and Compliance Drive AdoptionMunicipal utilities now account for 46.0% of the end-use share. In the United States, which leads global growth with a 4.2% CAGR, Safe Drinking Water Act compliance is a major driver. Utilities are mandated to reduce disinfection byproducts (DBPs), such as trihalomethanes. Chlorine dioxide systems, fueled by sodium chlorite, offer a superior profile in reducing these harmful byproducts while maintaining high disinfection efficacy.Furthermore, the pulp and paper industry is contributing to incremental demand. As mills transition to Elemental Chlorine-Free (ECF) bleaching processes, sodium chlorite is increasingly utilized as the essential chemical for generating chlorine dioxide on-site.Regional Growth Analysis (CAGR 2026-2036)Country Projected CAGR Primary Growth DriverUSA 4.2% Regulatory compliance & infrastructure upgradesMexico 4.0% Urban water infrastructure expansionGermany 3.8% Industrial disinfection & chemical excellenceFrance 3.5% Utility modernization programsSouth Korea 3.3% Industrial growth & water safetyUK 3.1% Treatment efficiency & environmental standardsJapan 2.9% Precision chemical applications & high purity standardsExport to SheetsHigh-Performance Forms: The Rise of 25% Liquid SolutionsIn 2026, the 25% liquid form is expected to command 69.0% of the market. This dominance is attributed to the requirements of modern, automated water treatment facilities. Liquid solutions allow for precise volumetric metering and safer handling compared to powder formats, aligning with the industry's push toward operational efficiency and ""set-and-forget"" dosing technologies.Competitive Landscape and Strategic PositioningThe market is characterized by long-term supply agreements, treating sodium chlorite as a staple commodity rather than a discretionary purchase. Severn Trent Chemicals currently leads the competitive landscape with a 10% market share, supported by a robust network of municipal contracts and dedicated production facilities.Other prominent players shaping the market include:Solvay & Kemira: Focusing on sustainable water treatment innovations.Nouryon & OxyChem: Leveraging large-scale production and supply chain reliability.Arkema & Suez: Expanding technical service capabilities and specialized industrial applications.For instant access to this report, click "Buy Now" or connect with our analyst for customization: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7876 Related Reports from Fact.MRSodium Hypochlorite Market https://www.factmr.com/report/sodium-hypochlorite-market Sodium Sulphite Market https://www.factmr.com/report/1365/sodium-sulphite-market Sodium Chlorate Market https://www.factmr.com/report/2357/sodium-chlorate-market Sodium Lignosulfonate Market https://www.factmr.com/report/sodium-lignosulfonate-market

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