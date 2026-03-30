HealthLX and Health Samurai Partner to Accelerate FHIR-Based Prior Authorization and Interoperability Infrastructure

Collaboration delivers scalable infrastructure to help payers and providers prepare for new federal interoperability and prior authorization requirements.

GRAFTON, WI, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthLX today announced a strategic partnership with Health Samurai to deliver a modern interoperability infrastructure designed to help healthcare organizations address the operational and technical demands of the CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-0057-F).

The collaboration combines HealthLX’s Custos interoperability platform with Health Samurai’s Aidbox FHIR technology, creating an integrated solution that enables payers to meet interoperability compliance requirements, and to modernize prior authorization workflows.

The partnership comes as healthcare organizations face increasing pressure to automate prior authorization processes, improve transparency for patients and providers, and comply with federal mandates that require the use of HL7 FHIR-based APIs for healthcare data exchange.

“By partnering with Health Samurai, we’re combining advanced FHIR infrastructure with HealthLX’s automation platform to deliver a practical and scalable path forward for organizations preparing for the next phase of interoperability.” said Will Tesch, Chief Executive Officer of HealthLX.

Addressing Regulatory and Operational Challenges

The CMS-0057-F introduces new requirements for payers to add additional interoperability APIs, including Provider Access, Payer-to-Payer, and Prior Authorization workflows. Full API readiness is required by January 1, 2027. These extensions will improve patient care, provider visibility into patient history, and improve the speed and transparency of authorization decisions.

Through the partnership:

Health Samurai provides the FHIR server and API infrastructure required for standards-based healthcare data exchange.

HealthLX Custos delivers a fully hosted and managed, multi-tenant platform, HealthLX Intake as the ingestion engine, and ConnectID as the compliance console. We then integrate Aidbox as the FHIR server, enabling health plans to rapidly reach compliance with both 9115 and 0057 regulations.

“FHIR is the right foundation for solving prior authorization, but adopting a standard and operationalizing it are two very different things. The organizations that close that gap before January 2027 won’t just be compliant, they’ll be ahead,” said Pavel Smirnov, CEO of Health Samurai. “HealthLX has a strong track record with health plans, and we’re excited to bring Aidbox into this collaboration — giving their clients a proven FHIR platform to move quickly on CMS-0057.”

Building the Foundation for Interoperability at Scale

Beyond regulatory compliance, the joint solution is designed to provide healthcare organizations with a long-term foundation for interoperability that supports a wide range of operational and clinical data exchange use cases. The combined solution is available immediately for healthcare organizations preparing for upcoming interoperability and prior authorization requirements. For more information, visit healthlx.com or contact info@healthlx.com.



About HealthLX

HealthLX (Healthcare Language Exchange) provides industry-leading interoperability solutions that streamline healthcare data exchange and accelerate FHIR adoption. As active contributors to the HL7® Da Vinci Project and the broader FHIR community, HealthLX enables organizations to achieve seamless, standards-based data sharing and regulatory compliance. To learn more about HealthLX visit: https://www.healthlx.com/



About Health Samurai

Health Samurai helps healthcare providers, health plans, IT vendors, and digital health startups develop FHIR-native solutions with the Aidbox FHIR Platform. Since 2012, Aidbox has powered over 100 healthcare solutions worldwide, including specialty EHRs, care coordination platforms, telemedicine solutions, data platforms, and analytics tools. To learn more about Health Samurai visit: https://www.health-samurai.io

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