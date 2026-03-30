Advanced Smile Dentistry Introduces Dental Implant Financing Options for New Jersey Patients

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Advanced Smile Dentistry outlines financing and payment options for dental implants in New Jersey, including insurance coordination and monthly plans.

Many patients delay implant treatment due to cost uncertainty. Providing structured financing options helps patients better understand and plan their treatment decisions.” — David Basar, DDS, Founder and Lead Dentist

TOM'S RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Smile Dentistry announced the introduction of structured financing and payment options designed to improve access to dental implant treatment for patients across New Jersey. The initiative outlines multiple payment pathways intended to help patients manage the cost of full-mouth dental implant procedures and related restorative care.

Dental implant treatment, particularly full-mouth rehabilitation, is often planned as a multi-phase process that may include diagnostic imaging, surgical placement, and final restorations. As a result, total treatment costs can vary depending on clinical findings, treatment design, and the materials used. According to data from the American Dental Association, cost remains one of the most commonly reported barriers to receiving dental care in the United States.

Advanced Smile Dentistry reported that its financing framework includes a combination of direct payment methods, insurance coordination, and third-party financing providers. Accepted payment options include cash, check, and major credit cards, as well as participation in a range of dental insurance plans where applicable. In addition, the practice works with established healthcare financing providers, including CareCredit®, LendingClub, Proceed Finance, Ally, and Alphaeon, to offer structured monthly payment arrangements based on individual eligibility.

The practice stated that financing options are designed to support different patient needs, including those seeking phased treatment plans or full-arch implant solutions such as implant-supported dentures and zirconia fixed bridges. Monthly payment structures may vary depending on the provider, credit profile, and treatment scope, and are typically discussed during the consultation and treatment planning process.

Advanced Smile Dentistry noted that one common area of confusion for patients is the distinction between upfront procedure costs and total treatment costs over time. Financing arrangements can allow patients to distribute costs across defined periods, rather than managing a single lump-sum payment.

Dr. David Basar of Advanced Smile Dentistry stated that many patients delay implant treatment due to uncertainty about costs and payment structures, and that providing clear financing options supports more informed treatment planning.

The practice's financial coordination process is intended to help patients understand available options before beginning treatment.

In addition to financing, the practice works with patients to review insurance benefits where applicable. Coverage for dental implants may vary by insurance provider and plan structure, with some policies covering components such as crowns or extractions but excluding implant placement. Administrative support is provided to help patients interpret their benefits and estimate out-of-pocket costs.

The dental implant-focused clinic indicated that the introduction of expanded financing options is part of its broader effort to improve transparency and accessibility in dental implant treatment planning. Advanced Smile Dentistry's Instagram continues to publish educational guidance on topics such as cost factors, treatment steps, and material selection to support informed decision-making.

About Advanced Smile Dentistry

Advanced Smile Dentistry is a New Jersey-based dental practice led by Dr. David Basar with locations in Toms River and Woodcliff Lake, focused on full-mouth dental implant treatment, implant-supported restorations, and advanced diagnostic planning. The practice provides structured treatment approaches supported by digital technology and patient-specific care planning.

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