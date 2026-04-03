Heritage Signs & Displays Completes JD Lewis Center Transformative Branding Project in Raleigh, NC

Above the gym entrance, Heritage integrated branded wayfinding with a Skip Prosser quote to connect directional messaging with the identity of the JD Lewis Center. This large lobby wall wrap uses sketched player illustrations and bold typography to highlight the program’s core expectations and daily mindset for athletes entering the facility. A motivational wall graphic at the JD Lewis Center pairs illustrated basketball imagery with quotes from Frank Vogel to reinforce confidence and resilience within the transformed interior.

Heritage Completes Transformational Branding and Environmental Graphics Project in Raleigh for the JD Lewis Center, a Vision Championed by David West

This project was about helping shape an environment that reflects energy, discipline, and purpose from the moment Raleigh community members walk into the JD Lewis Center” — Joe Gass, CEO, Heritage Signs & Displays

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritage Signs & Displays has completed a design-led lobby and entry transformation for the JD Lewis Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, in a first-phase project brought to the firm by former NBA All-Star and two-time NBA champion David West. Executed through Heritage’s Raleigh team, the project highlights the company’s established local presence in the Research Triangle.

Located on Garner Road in Raleigh, the JD Lewis Center serves the Garner Road Basketball Club community and supports an environment centered on athletics, discipline, and personal growth. The project began with a goal to strengthen the look and feel of the facility through basketball-inspired environmental graphics and purposeful visual messaging. In a prior WRAL interview, West described the gym as “an outlet, an outreach, as a resource.” That perspective helps explain why the work carried meaning beyond a standard graphics installation. The project was about enriching a space that matters to young athletes, families, coaches, and the broader Raleigh community.

Heritage Signs & Displays, an established local Raleigh company, effectively guided the project from creative development through final installation. The creative firm led the design process for the lobby and entry areas, moving through site review, layout development, proofing, content selection, and visual refinements as the concept evolved. That phased approach allowed the project to move forward in a focused and practical way while also leaving room for future enhancements inside the gym. It also reflected Heritage’s broader approach to signage for branded interiors: helping clients and visitors think through not only how a space should look, but also what it should communicate and how people should experience it from the moment they walk in.

The completed first phase included full-coverage entry door graphics, large-format lobby signs, wall wraps, and a branded wall area above the gym doors. Together, those elements created a stronger arrival experience at the JD Lewis Center, giving the facility a more unified visual identity from the front doors through the lobby. The result is a space that feels more intentional, more energetic, and more connected to the people and purpose behind the program it serves.

A key part of the story is that Heritage Signs & Displays designed the environment, not just the finished pieces. The creative direction centered on more than basketball imagery alone. Heritage worked to shape a space that reflected encouragement, discipline, confidence, and daily growth through the blending of bold visuals, club branding, and selected wall messaging. That design-led process helped transform the front-of-house environment to leave a lasting impression for players, supporters, and guests. Instead of treating the lobby as a pass-through area, the project turned it into an extension of the facility’s identity and culture.

“This project was about helping shape an environment that reflects energy, discipline, and purpose from the moment Raleigh community members walk into the JD Lewis Center,” said Joe Gass, CEO of Heritage Signs & Displays. “Our team was honored to work through the design, production, and installation of a first phase that helps bring that vision to life for the athletes, families, and broader basketball community the facility serves.”

For Heritage Signs & Displays, the project also reflects what sets the firm apart in Raleigh. Heritage serves clients throughout Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary, and the greater Triangle region, supporting large-scale event branding, corporate office interiors, and major brand activation needs with coordinated project management, in-house production, and fully in-house installation teams in every region. That combination allows the organization to bring local Raleigh expertise together with the consistency, scheduling reliability, and execution strength of a broader regional organization. It also means clients with one site or many locations can work through a single point of contact while receiving the same level of support across a variety of environments. Throughout corporate offices in the Research Triangle, you can find projects bringing space to life through impactful company timeline wall displays, core values walls, and environmental graphics.

The JD Lewis Center project stands as a strong example of how the thoughtful design, production, and installation of high-impact signs and environmental graphics can enrich an athletic and sports complex environment in Raleigh, North Carolina. By combining local service through Heritage’s Raleigh team with the capabilities of a multi-location company, Heritage Signs & Displays helped create a more purposeful and visually cohesive space. Our team enhanced the brand identity of the JD Lewis Center and the Garner Road Basketball Club community. With phase one now complete, the project has established a stronger visual foundation for the facility’s entry and lobby while supporting the identity, culture, and everyday experience of the people who walk through its doors.

About Heritage Signs & Displays

Heritage Signs & Displays is a veteran‑owned sign company that transforms workplace interiors and event environments through exceptional project management, design, production, and installation services. We support clients with multiple locations across the Mid‑Atlantic and the Carolinas through a single project manager who oversees all branding needs. Our fully in‑house installation teams in every region ensure consistent quality, reliable scheduling, and seamless execution. In all things, we seek to honor God by serving our clients and community with excellence.

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