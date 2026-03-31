How to Choose the Best Rhinoplasty Surgeon: Bergen County, New Jersey Plastic Surgeons Explain

Dr. Jordan P. Farkas & Dr. Geoffrey Tobias offer a guide on what individuals considering rhinoplasty should review when looking for a surgeon.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhinoplasty is widely regarded as one of the most complex procedures in facial plastic surgery, requiring careful attention to both appearance and breathing function. Because outcomes depend heavily on surgical precision and judgment, the importance of thoughtful surgeon selection is consistently emphasized.According to Jordan P. Farkas, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey and the head of Farkas Plastic Surgery & MedSpa, patients should begin by verifying credentials and reviewing a surgeon’s specific experience with rhinoplasty. “Nasal surgery demands a detailed understanding of anatomy, facial balance, and airway function,” Dr. Farkas says. “It’s important that patients feel confident in a surgeon’s training and background.”Experience and CredentialsCertification from organizations such as the American Board of Plastic Surgeryor the American Board of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery™ signals that a physician has completed accredited training and rigorous examinations, and Dr. Farkas says experience is also key. Some surgeons devote a substantial portion—or the entirety—of their practice to rhinoplasty. At Farkas Plastic Surgery, patients may consult with either Dr. Farkas or Geoffrey W. Tobias, MD, a New Jersey rhinoplasty surgeon who has focused exclusively on nasal surgery for more than three decades. Dr. Tobias has performed over 11,000 closed rhinoplasty procedures and previously served as President of The Rhinoplasty Society. He has also held academic appointments and lectured nationally on advancements in nasal surgery techniques.“Every rhinoplasty case is unique,” Dr. Tobias explains. “Small structural adjustments can significantly affect both aesthetics and airflow, so experience matters.”Understanding Surgical TechniquesPatients are encouraged to ask about surgical approach. Rhinoplasty may be performed using an open technique, which involves a small external incision, or a closed technique, in which all incisions are placed inside the nostrils. The appropriate method depends on the individual’s anatomy and goals. In some cases, surgery may also address functional concerns such as a deviated septum or nasal valve collapse.Evaluating Before-and-After ResultsReviewing before-and-after photographs can provide insight into a surgeon’s aesthetic style. The doctors suggest looking for results that appear balanced and natural rather than exaggerated. “Rhinoplasty is often intended to enhance facial harmony, not dramatically alter identity.”Consultation and CommunicationThe consultation process is another critical component. A comprehensive evaluation should include a discussion of medical history, treatment goals, potential risks, recovery expectations, and candidacy. The doctors note that most patients wear a nasal splint for about one to two weeks after surgery, and while many resume non-strenuous activities within that timeframe, final results may take several months as swelling resolves.Dr. Farkas emphasizes the importance of clear communication. “Patients should feel comfortable asking questions and discussing their expectations. An informed partnership leads to better understanding on both sides.”Research and Ongoing EducationDr. Farkas and Dr. Tobias highlight that ongoing professional education can also be extremely important to consider. Participation in research, peer-reviewed publications, and medical symposia can reflect a surgeon’s engagement with evolving standards and techniques.Ultimately, the doctors note that selecting a surgeon for rhinoplasty or revision rhinoplasty is a personal decision grounded in credentials, experience, transparency, and trust. Careful research and open dialogue can help patients make informed choices about both cosmetic refinement and functional improvement.About Jordan P. Farkas, MD and Geoffrey Tobias, MDDr. Jordan P. Farkas is a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, where he leads Farkas Plastic Surgery & MedSpa. His practice encompasses surgical procedures of the face, breasts, and body, in addition to a variety of non-surgical aesthetic treatments.Dr. Farkas maintains active involvement in professional medical organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, The Aesthetic Society, and the New Jersey Doctor-Patient Alliance. Through ongoing education and clinical practice, he remains engaged in advancements in aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery.Geoffrey W. Tobias, MD is a facial plastic surgeon whose career has been devoted exclusively to rhinoplasty. With more than 30 years of clinical experience, he is widely recognized for his work in closed rhinoplasty techniques, which are performed through internal incisions and are designed to avoid visible external scarring.Dr. Tobias previously served as President of The Rhinoplasty Society and is affiliated with The American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and other medical organizations. In addition to his surgical practice, Dr. Tobias has lectured nationally and has served as Assistant Clinical Professor at Mt. Sinai Hospital and School of Medicine in New York City, as well as the Associate Chief of Head and Neck Surgery at Englewood Hospital in New Jersey.For more information about Farkas Plastic Surgery, please visit jpfarkasmd.com or https://www.facebook.com/FarkasPasticSurgery To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.jpfarkasmd.com/practice-news/how-to-choose-the-best-rhinoplasty-surgeon-bergen-county-new-jersey-plastic-surgeons-explain/ ###Farkas Plastic Surgery & MedSpa920 Sylvan AveSuite #230Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632(201) 587-4961Rosemont Media

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