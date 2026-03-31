KAYAK reveals April’s top sun-filled destinations to go before summer

Where’s hot in April: KAYAK’s top 9 destinations

UK holidaymakers can save up to 16% on April sun breaks, with destinations in Spain, Morocco and Asia offering warm weather and fewer crowds.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- April is shaping up as a sweet spot for British travellers looking to save on sunshine holidays, with destinations warming up and crowds still low. Data from travel search engine KAYAK shows return flights to Europe currently average £140 over April, around 16% less than between May and August*, while long haul destinations in Asia deliver on temperature goals. KAYAK has identified the top destinations to fly to from the UK in April based on flight and hotel prices, average temperatures and rainfall.Top short-haul destinations for sun in AprilFor travellers looking to get the most for their money without travelling too far, southern Europe and North Africa offer a great combination of warmth, convenience and affordability.Spain dominates the list, with Gran Canaria, Málaga, Mallorca and Valencia, all offering reliable sunshine and flights starting from £114 on average. With a blend of beaches and culture, these destinations are ideal for an early-season getaway before the peak summer crowds arrive.Larnaca offers good value for money, with flights costing an average of £196 and hotels starting from £48, as well as temperatures in the low 20s. For a change of scenery, travellers can visit Marrakech for flights under £200 on average.Top long-haul destinations for heat in AprilFor travellers chasing guaranteed heat, Southeast Asia leads the way in April, with temperatures consistently above 28°C.Ho Chi Minh City reaches around 30°C and offers some of the lowest accommodation prices on the list, making it a strong value long-haul option. Koh Samui follows closely at 29°C, ideal for beach-focused getaways, while Singapore remains a reliable choice for travellers seeking tropical heat combined with world-class food and city experiences.Rachel Mumford, KAYAK UK Travel Expert, says: "While the UK's weather is still unpredictable, these destinations are already offering the spring we are all longing for. In Asia it's warm enough for days at the beach, while in Southern Europe it's still cool enough to explore the cities properly. It's also the perfect time to travel before peak summer prices kick in."KAYAK shares more destinations to fly to for sunny breaks in April, as well as some travel planning tips, here - ENDS -Methodology:*Based on flight searches made on KAYAK.co.uk and its associated brands between 01.03.2026 to 25.03.2026 for travel between 01.04.2026 to 30.04.2026 with departure from UK airports. They were compared to flight searches made between 01.03.2026 to 25.03.2026 for travel between 01.05.2026 to 31.08.2026. All prices are average prices for economy, return tickets. Prices may vary and savings cannot be guaranteed. Percentages for changes in searches are approximate.About KAYAKKAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. Trusted by millions of travellers, the KAYAK app makes travel planning seamless on iOS and Android, and we also support business travellers with our corporate travel solution.

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