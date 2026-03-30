Farther Together Endurance Challenge 2026 at North Park Backed by McClellands Contracting & Roofing Sponsorship

Folds of Honor Western PA 4th Annual Farther Together Endurance Challenge

North Park endurance event raises scholarship funds for children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members and first responders

WEXFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- McClellands Contracting & Roofing is proud to announce its $750 Partner Sponsorship of the 4th Annual Farther Together Endurance Challenge, a family-friendly endurance event held at North Park on Saturday, April 11, 2026. All proceeds from the event benefit Folds of Honor Western PA, providing life-changing educational scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders.The "Farther Together" challenge is designed to test physical and mental limits through rucking, running, or walking. Participants navigate a 4.7-mile loop, with some athletes choosing to stay on course for the full 12-hour duration (7:00 AM – 7:00 PM). Official rucking guidelines for the challenge include a weighted backpack of 30 lbs for men and 20 lbs for women, though the event remains open to families and individuals of all fitness levels.“We are honored to stand with Folds of Honor and the Western Pennsylvania community,” said Brock McClelland, Owner of McClellands Contracting & Roofing . “This event isn't just about endurance; it’s about ensuring that the families of our local heroes do not have to 'go it alone' when it comes to education. Our $750 sponsorship is a tribute to the sacrifice made by those who protect our country and our communities.”Event Details:Date: April 11, 2026Time: 7:00 AM – 7:00 PMLocation: North Park, 303 Pearce Mill Road, Allison Park, PA 15101 (Harmar Pavilion)Registration: Open through March 31, 2026. To register or for more information, contact lrobert@foldsofhonor.org.The first 100 participants to sign up are guaranteed a commemorative T-shirt, swag, and door prizes. Spectators and donors are encouraged to attend to cheer on the athletes as they push through multiple loops for this noble cause.About McClellands Contracting & Roofing McClellands Contracting & Roofing is a GAF Master Elitecontractor and President’s Club 1-Star Award winner, representing the top tier of roofing professionals nationwide. We are dedicated to protecting Western Pennsylvania homes with elite craftsmanship and unwavering integrity. Our commitment to the region goes far beyond the roofline through our signature annual Veterans Roof Giveaway and our 2025 partnerships with the Blessed Home Project, Outreached Arms, Semper Fi Mission, and The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh. To us, every project is an opportunity to serve our clients while strengthening the neighborhoods we are honored to call home.About Folds of Honor Western PA Folds of Honor is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving. The Western PA Chapter serves local families across the region, ensuring that the sacrifice of our heroes is honored through the education of their legacy. For more information, visit westernpa.foldsofhonor.org.

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