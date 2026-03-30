Tyson & Mendes Founding Partner Bob Tyson Announced as Property Casualty 360 Insurance Luminaries Award Finalist

Tyson & Mendes, LLP

Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced Founding Partner Robert F. Tyson, Jr. has been named a finalist for the 2026 Insurance Luminaries Award by PropertyCasualty360.

This acknowledgment reflects our dedication to revolutionize and humanize the insurance industry – challenging the patterns that drive Nuclear Verdicts® and delivering just outcomes for our clients!” — Founding Partner, Robert F. Tyson, Jr.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National insurance defense trial law firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced today Founding Partner Robert F. Tyson, Jr. has been named a finalist for the 2026 Insurance Luminaries Award by PropertyCasualty360.

The Insurance Luminaries Awards recognize standout professionals and organizations across the property and casualty insurance industry who demonstrate leadership, innovation, and measurable impact. This year, PropertyCasualty360 received nominations from across the industry, with finalists selected by a panel of experienced judges following a comprehensive evaluation process.

Tyson’s recognition as a finalist reflects his ongoing leadership, innovation and scholarship in the insurance defense community, particularly in stopping Nuclear Verdicts® and social inflation. As the author of bestsellers Nuclear Verdicts®: Defending Justice for All, co-author of Nuclear Verdicts®: The Apex – Break the Pattern, co-founder of Apex Defense Consulting, and a nationally recognized trial lawyer and speaker, Tyson continues shaping groundbreaking defense strategies that address the growing risks associated with outsized jury awards.

“I am honored to be recognized alongside so many respected leaders in the insurance industry,” said Robert Tyson. “This acknowledgment reflects our dedication to revolutionize and humanize the insurance industry – challenging the patterns that drive Nuclear Verdicts® and delivering just outcomes for our clients!”

Winners of the 2026 Insurance Luminaries Awards will be announced June 24, 2026, during the inaugural awards celebration at the Palmer House in Chicago. The event brings together leaders from across the property and casualty insurance sector for a program featuring industry insights, networking opportunities, and the formal awards presentation.

Now serving 22 states nationwide with 28 offices, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest growing civil defense firms in the U.S. The firm is proud to offer one of the clearest paths to partnership of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S., and it invests more in educating and training its attorneys than any other insurance defense firm.

For more information and to view career opportunities, visit tysonmendes.com.

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 21 states nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2024 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, awarded the 2023 Liberty Mutual Insurance External Law Firm Partner of the Year Award, awarded the No. 1 “Ceiling Smasher” in Law360’s 2022 Glass Ceiling Report for female equity partnership, and shortlisted for Financial Times’ 2022 Innovative Lawyers North America Award. The firm has also developed a spinoff consulting firm, Apex Defense Consulting, aimed at equipping carriers and counsel with the education, collaboration, and expertise needed to stop Nuclear Verdicts® and slow social inflation.

For more information, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

About Apex Defense Consulting

Apex Defense Consulting is a specialized insurance defense consulting firm, offering educational, community, and consulting services via a slate of experienced trial lawyers and Nuclear Verdict® experts. Founded in 2025, Apex Defense Consulting is the first of its kind within the insurance defense industry and is poised to revolutionize the industry with The Apex, the first and only data-backed and trial-tested blueprint for the defense to stop outsized and unjust Nuclear Verdicts®.

For more information, visit www.apexdefenseconsulting.com.

For press inquiries, contact:

Debbie Caldwell

Plat4orm PR

debbie@plat4form.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.