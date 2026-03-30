Kayrros Launches Nature Impact Platform to Transform Nature Risk Assessment in Finance

Together with BNP Paribas Asset Management, we are turning biodiversity from a blind spot into a strategic decision factor for global finance. ” — Antoine Rostand, President and co-founder of Kayrros

PARIS, FRANCE, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kayrros today announces the launch of the Nature Impact Platform, a first-of-its-kind biodiversity intelligence solution powered by satellite data and artificial intelligence. The platform enables financial institutions to measure biodiversity risks and environmental impacts at the asset level with unprecedented speed, precision, and coverage.Biodiversity has long been a blind spot for finance. Data has traditionally been fragmented, incomplete, and difficult to interpret, making comprehensive ESG analysis and regulatory compliance challenging. As a result, ecologically harmful projects have too often gone undetected. As biodiversity-related regulation accelerates, including TNFD, SFDR, CSRD, and France’s Article 29, financial institutions face growing pressure to integrate measurable nature-related metrics into their investment processes.The Nature Impact Platform addresses this gap by using advanced machine learning, satellite imagery, and geospatial data to deliver actionable nature impact insights down to individual assets. It provides up-to-date environmental metrics, enabling investors to integrate nature-related risks directly into due diligence, portfolio construction, and reporting.A Successful Pilot Across European Infrastructure AssetsOver the past year, Kayrros developed and refined the platform. The solution was piloted by BNP Paribas Asset Management across Europe on diverse real-asset classes, including solar farms, data centres, and energy utilities.The results were significant:- An increase in the speed of biodiversity impact analysis- A “better understanding of project selection and capital allocation through improved project selection and capital allocationIdentification of ecologically sensitive zones surrounding assessed projectsThe results were presented in person during the Principles for Responsible Investment annual conference in November 2025.For BNP Paribas Asset Management, the platform strengthens regulatory compliance, enhances transparency, and supports its ambition to lead in sustainable investing by allowing a better understanding of the environmental impacts and risks of the projects financed.“Integrating biodiversity into investment decisions requires data that is robust, precise, and actionable,” said Thibaud Clisson at BNP Paribas Asset Management. “The Nature Impact Platform allows us to move from fragmented datasets to asset-level intelligence. It strengthens our risk management, enhances regulatory compliance, and enables us to direct capital toward projects that are aligned with both performance and lower nature-impacts.”“Biodiversity risk is financial risk — yet until now, it has been largely invisible to markets,” said Antoine Rostand, President at Kayrros. “By combining satellite data, artificial intelligence, and financial expertise, we are making nature measurable at the asset level. Together with BNP Paribas Asset Management, we are turning biodiversity from a blind spot into a strategic decision factor for global finance.”Measuring Success Through Nature Impact ReductionThe ultimate objective of the Nature Impact Platform is to reduce biodiversity loss. Success will be measured by tangible reductions in biodiversity impact, improved ESG performance, enhanced regulatory compliance, and greater operational efficiency among users.By making nature-related risk measurable, comparable, and actionable, Kayrros aims to help shift global capital flows away from ecologically destructive activities and toward projects that protect, restore, and regenerate the natural world.

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