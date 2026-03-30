SCCG Management Expands Strategic Partnership with Tom’s Watch Bar to Accelerate Growth Across Tribal and Casino Markets

SCCG Expands Partnership with Tom's Watch Bar

Since the initial partnership announcement, Tom’s Watch Bar has continued to expand its national footprint

Tom’s Watch Bar has quickly established itself as a category leader in sports entertainment hospitality.” — Stephen Crystal - Founder & CEO, SCCG

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, is pleased to announce the expansion of its strategic partnership with Tom’s Watch Bar, a premier and rapidly growing chain of large-format sports entertainment venues. This extended partnership reflects the continued success of Tom’s Watch Bar’s concept and its increasing demand across casino, tribal, and destination entertainment markets.

Since the initial partnership announcement, Tom’s Watch Bar has continued to expand its national footprint. In 2025, the brand announced new openings in Seattle, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Phoenix, San Diego, and Inglewood, and now operates locations nationwide, including key markets such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver, Houston, Minneapolis, Orlando, Washington DC, and Pittsburgh. Tom’s Watch Bar has also outlined continued expansion plans targeting additional locations across the United States.

Through this expanded partnership, SCCG Management will continue to support Tom’s Watch Bar’s strategic growth within the gaming industry, with a focus on tribal casinos, integrated resorts, and regional gaming properties. SCCG will leverage its global network of operator relationships and deep expertise in gaming operations to facilitate new partnerships, site placements, and long-term commercial opportunities.

Tom’s Watch Bar has established itself as one of the leading sports viewing destinations in the country, known for its immersive, technology-driven environments. Featuring massive central stadium screens, hundreds of high-definition displays, and a fully synchronized “All the Sports, All the Time” programming model, the concept delivers a premium fan experience that aligns directly with the evolving expectations of casino guests and younger demographics.

As casinos continue to prioritize non-gaming revenue streams and experiential offerings, Tom’s Watch Bar provides a proven model for increasing dwell time, enhancing guest engagement, and driving incremental food, beverage, and entertainment revenue.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, commented:

“Tom’s Watch Bar has quickly established itself as a category leader in sports entertainment hospitality. The expansion of this partnership reflects both the strength of their concept and the growing demand we’re seeing from tribal and casino operators for high-quality, experience-driven amenities. We’re excited to continue supporting their growth and bringing this best-in-class offering to more gaming destinations globally.

ABOUT TOM’S WATCH BAR

Founded in 2014, Tom’s Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience with its signature “All the Sports, All the Time” model. Featuring cutting-edge AV technology, wall-to-wall screens, and immersive 360° viewing, Tom’s Watch Bar delivers a high-energy destination for fans across major sports and entertainment markets.

With nearly 20 locations currently operating across the United States and continued expansion underway, the brand has established itself as a leading sports entertainment venue operator, particularly in high-profile sports districts and integrated resort environments.



About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 130 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering iGaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. iGaming Advisory

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