Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Poised for Strong Growth, Expected to Reach US$ 148.2 Bn by 2032

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market

North America leads with strong infrastructure and strict regulations, boosting use of compliant cleaning chemicals in healthcare, and commercial sectors

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market is witnessing significant growth momentum, fueled by increasing hygiene awareness and stringent regulatory frameworks across industries. According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 84.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 148.2 billion by 2032, expanding at a robust CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. This growth trajectory underscores the critical role of cleaning chemicals in maintaining health, safety, and operational efficiency across commercial and manufacturing sectors.

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A key driver of market expansion is the heightened focus on sanitation standards in healthcare facilities, food service establishments, and institutional environments. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing stricter hygiene protocols, compelling organizations to adopt advanced cleaning solutions. Additionally, the post-pandemic emphasis on infection prevention has further accelerated demand for disinfectants, sanitizers, and specialized cleaning products.

One of the most prominent trends shaping the market is the growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable cleaning chemicals. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in green formulations that minimize environmental impact while maintaining high performance. Bio-based surfactants, low-VOC solvents, and phosphate-free products are gaining traction, particularly in regions with stringent environmental regulations.

Another notable trend is the rapid technological advancement in cleaning formulations. Companies are leveraging innovations such as enzymatic cleaners and nanotechnology-based solutions to enhance efficiency and reduce chemical usage. These advanced products not only improve cleaning outcomes but also contribute to cost savings for end-users.

The increasing adoption of automation and smart cleaning systems is also transforming the market landscape. Automated dispensing systems and IoT-enabled cleaning equipment are enabling precise chemical usage, reducing waste, and ensuring consistent hygiene standards. This trend is particularly evident in large-scale commercial facilities such as airports, hospitals, and shopping complexes.

Rising demand from the healthcare sector continues to be a major growth catalyst. Hospitals and clinics require high-performance disinfectants and sterilization agents to prevent the spread of infections. This has led to a surge in demand for hospital-grade cleaning chemicals, further boosting market growth.

The food and beverage industry is another key contributor to market expansion. Strict food safety regulations necessitate the use of specialized cleaning agents to maintain hygiene in food processing and handling environments. This has increased the adoption of sanitizers and surface cleaners that meet industry-specific standards.

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Urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies are also driving market growth. Rapid infrastructure development and the expansion of manufacturing facilities in regions such as South Asia & Pacific and Latin America are creating new opportunities for cleaning chemical manufacturers. These regions are witnessing increased demand for cost-effective and efficient cleaning solutions.

Additionally, the growing awareness of workplace safety is encouraging organizations to invest in high-quality cleaning products. Employers are prioritizing employee health and safety, leading to increased usage of cleaning chemicals in offices, factories, and public spaces.

Market Segmentation

By Raw Material

• Chlor-alkali

• Surfactant

• Solvents

• Phosphates

• Biocides

• Others

By Product Type

• General Purpose Cleaners

• Disinfectants and Sanitizers

• Laundry Care Products

• Vehicle Wash Products

• Others

By Industry

• Commercial

• Manufacturing

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Regionally, North America and Europe continue to dominate the market due to well-established regulatory frameworks and high awareness of hygiene standards. However, East Asia and South Asia & Pacific are emerging as lucrative markets, driven by rapid industrial growth and increasing investments in healthcare and infrastructure.

Another emerging trend is the rising preference for concentrated cleaning chemicals. These products offer cost advantages by reducing packaging and transportation requirements while delivering effective cleaning performance. This trend aligns with sustainability goals and is gaining popularity among large-scale users.

E-commerce platforms are also playing a crucial role in market growth by improving product accessibility and distribution. Online channels enable manufacturers to reach a broader customer base, particularly small and medium enterprises, thereby expanding market penetration.

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Company Insights

The industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market is highly competitive, with several key players focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market position. Leading companies are investing in research and development to introduce advanced and sustainable cleaning solutions that cater to evolving customer needs.

Key companies operating in the market include:

✦ BASF SE

✦ Clariant

✦ The Clorox Company, Inc.

✦ Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

✦ 3M

✦ Kimberly-Clark Corporation

✦ Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

✦ Croda International PLC

✦ Albemarle Corporation

✦ Eastman Chemical Corporation

✦ Huntsman International LLC

✦ STEPAN Company

✦ Westlake Chemicals Corporation

✦ SOLVAY

✦ Dow

These companies are actively focusing on expanding their product portfolios and enhancing their global presence through mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Sustainability initiatives and digital transformation strategies are also key focus areas for market leaders.

In conclusion, the industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market is poised for substantial growth, driven by increasing hygiene awareness, regulatory compliance, and technological advancements. As industries continue to prioritize cleanliness and safety, the demand for innovative and sustainable cleaning solutions is expected to rise, creating significant opportunities for market participants over the forecast period.

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About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research delivers strategic research solutions that drive business growth. Founded in 2012 and registered in England and Wales in 2023 as Persistence Research & Consultancy Services Ltd., we have completed 3,600+ custom and syndicated studies and supported 2,700+ projects for leading research firms. Combining traditional methodologies with modern tools, we provide actionable insights to multinational corporations, consultants, investors, and government bodies, earning strong trust through long-term client relationships.

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