Influential Women Highlights Nilaja Montgomery: Championing Mental Health, Service, and Community Impact

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best-Selling Author, Project Manager, and Counselor-in-Training Bridges Business, Military, and Clinical Expertise to Inspire Positive ChangeNilaja Montgomery, MBA, PMP, is a best-selling author, project manager, and counselor-in-training whose life and career are defined by service, advocacy, and community impact. A veteran and military spouse, Nilaja balances her professional pursuits with raising her remarkable child and caring for her beautiful pitbull mix, grounding her work in family-centered values of justice, alignment, and compassion. Her dedication to creating meaningful change is reflected across her professional endeavors, her volunteer leadership, and her expanding creative projects, including her first solo book release, an upcoming podcast, and a blog set to launch this year.Nilaja currently serves as the Director of Operations for Veterans’ Digital Ally, where she advocates for the veteran community, while holding leadership roles as Board President of Soul 2 Soul Sisters and President of the Xi Rho Chapter of Theta Nu Xi Multicultural Sorority, Inc. She is also an active advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Through these roles, Nilaja leverages her expertise in business and project management—including problem solving, data analysis, strategy planning, team building, policy implementation, and operational execution—to advance initiatives that foster growth, resilience, and community engagement.Pursuing a Master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Adler University, Nilaja is expected to graduate in Spring 2026. She applies the same discipline and strategic insight from her business and military experience to her clinical training, currently serving as a Clinical Intern with Burning Sage Therapy in Colorado Springs. There, she specializes in trauma, navigating military life, major life transitions, and supporting individuals and families within marriage and family systems. Her therapeutic approach integrates Adlerian Theory and Humanistic values, enhanced by Person-Centered Therapy and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). Nilaja strives to co-create a safe, affirming environment where clients can explore their experiences, process challenges, and rediscover their strengths. She is committed to culturally responsible, LGBTQIA2S+ affirming care for adolescents and adults alike.Nilaja attributes her success to being present and to embracing the courage within herself, emphasizing the importance of therapy and self-compassion in personal growth. Reflecting on her career, she recalls the best advice she ever received from a former manager at Oracle: “Career longevity is not a stair step or a ladder—it’s a map, and only you get to decide where you go.” She encourages young women entering her field to know themselves, set clear boundaries, and trust that opportunities and financial success will follow when they honor their values.While burnout remains one of the biggest challenges in her field, Nilaja recognizes the immense potential to transform lives through her work. Core to her professional and personal life are the values of community, alignment, emotional stability, and growth opportunities. Outside of work, she enjoys traveling, singing karaoke, and hiking with her dog, maintaining a balance between personal fulfillment and professional commitment.Through her multifaceted expertise, unwavering commitment to service, and passion for advocacy, Nilaja Montgomery continues to inspire, lead, and make a positive impact in both her professional and personal communities. Her work exemplifies how dedication, courage, and purpose can create meaningful change for individuals, families, and society as a whole.Learn More about Nilaja Montgomery:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/nilaja-montgomery , or through her profile on Burning Sage Therapy, https://burningsagetherapy.com/affordable-therapy-in-colorado-nilaja-montgomery/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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