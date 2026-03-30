Great Adamz Turns Heads at MOBO Awards as Red Carpet Look Trends Online

Great Adamz

Great Adamz returns to the MOBO Awards as a chart-topping artist, drawing attention on the red carpet as his standout look trends online.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK Afrobeats star Great Adamz made a standout appearance at this year’s MOBO Awards, capturing major attention on the red carpet and online, as his bold fashion choice quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

The Nigerian-born, UK-based artist, who recently reached No.1 on Music Week’s Black Music Chart with his hit single ‘Jeje’, returned to the MOBOs as a proud alumnus, having previously been part of the MOBO Unsung Class of 2022. His journey with the organisation has seen him collaborate on a collective project and tour alongside artists including Crae Wolf and Zitah, before going on to release one of his biggest records to date, ‘Kilon So’.

This year’s ceremony marked a full-circle moment for Adamz, but it was his red carpet appearance that stole the spotlight. Dressed in a striking midnight-black tailored suit jacket adorned with intricate crystal embellishments and shimmering gemstone detailing, paired with layered chains and a sleek monochrome look, Adamz delivered a confident, high-impact style statement that immediately caught the attention of fans and media alike.

Speaking on the experience, Great Adamz said: “The awards show was amazing. Firstly it was great to see familiar faces and friends. But I must admit everyone was looking great. I pulled up to the red carpet and couldn’t believe the attention my jacket was having. People walked up to me and told me how much they loved my jacket and what the gem stones cost. I said it was a secret. It didn’t take long for the blogs to estimate the cost online and next thing I know I got a call to say your jacket is trending on X and is currently the second most spoken about X - I couldn’t believe it. I love to dress to impress and stand out but I didn’t expect to be trending online for sure!”

Reflecting on the night overall, he added: “Overall it was a great night! I saw Tiwa Savage perform, Chip and Wiley. It was amazing.”

The buzz didn’t stop there, with the attention crossing international borders and attracting media interest beyond the UK: “Just got a national tv in Nigeria to ring me for an interview about my jacket lol this is funny as hell. Jacket is officially a celebrity!”

Adamz’s appearance at the MOBO Awards comes at a significant time in his career. With chart-topping success, a rapidly growing fanbase, and an expanding presence both musically and culturally, he continues to position himself as one of the UK’s most exciting Afrobeat exports.

From his early days in the MOBO Unsung Class to trending on the red carpet, Great Adamz’s journey reflects both artistic growth and rising influence, with many more moments expected to follow.

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