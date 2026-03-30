TuxCare’s Senior Developer Advocate To Speak at Voxxed Days Amsterdam 2026

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced that Chris DeMars, Senior Developer Advocate, is slated to present during Voxxed Days Amsterdam 2026 , a developer focused conference taking place April 1-2 at the Pathé Amsterdam Noord in Amsterdam, Netherlands.On Wednesday, April 1, from 12:35–1:45 p.m. in Room 12, DeMars is set to deliver a talk titled, “Possessed by Packages: Is Your JavaScript Haunted?” The session encourages attendees to ask: Is your app behaving strangely? Random network calls? Unexpected behavior? It might not be a bug, it might be possessed. In the session, DeMars will explore how malicious packages sneak into codebase like ghosts through an open portal. Attendees can learn how typo-squatting, dependency confusion, and supply chain attacks haunt the JavaScript ecosystem, and how to perform a proper exorcism – going beyond an npm audit and using tools and habits to stop the haunt before it begins.On Thursday, April 2, from 9:30-9:45 a.m. in Room 2 and again from 10:15-10:30 a.m. in Room 1, DeMars will present “Burnout Happens In Teams That Skip Accessibility.” In this discussion, DeMars will explore a developer’s paradox: the idea that by slowing down to build for users with visible and hidden impairments, teams create technology that is more predictable, maintainable, and humane. By trading chaotic, over-engineered complexity for intentional, calm technology, organizations can reduce cognitive load, simplify architecture, and build codebases that work with developers, not against them. DeMars will also invite attendees to reframe accessibility not as a constraint, but as a path to more sustainable engineering.Later that day, from 11:45 a.m.–12:30 p.m. in Room 12, DeMars will deliver a talk titled “Demystifying the Dreaded A/B Test.” This session will highlight common misconceptions around A/B testing and outline how teams can apply principles from the scientific method to guide experimentation. By establishing clear hypotheses and defining measurable goals, organizations can better structure experiments, reduce uncertainty, and maximize the impact of each feature. DeMars will also walk listeners through defining, executing, and evaluating A/B tests, and how to use results to inform data-driven feature rollouts.For more information on DeMar’s sessions, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

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