Influential Women Profiles Patricia Ann Karpus: Leading Innovation and Inclusion in Global Cybersecurity

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Engineering Leader at Cisco Champions Mentorship, Diversity, and Technical Excellence Across Technology and Security ProgramsCary, North Carolina — Patricia Ann Karpus, MSEE, PMP, is an accomplished engineering leader with over three decades of experience guiding complex, global programs across the technology and cybersecurity landscape. She currently serves as an Engineering Leader and FIPS Manager on Cisco’s Global Certifications Team, where she leads cross-functional teams to ensure products meet stringent federal and industry cryptographic and security standards. Known for her ability to translate strategic objectives into actionable plans, Patricia consistently delivers results across both short-term initiatives and multi-million-dollar, long-duration programs.With a robust foundation in electrical engineering and program management, Patricia combines deep technical expertise with exceptional organizational and communication skills. Her career spans leadership roles at Cisco, Qualcomm, Flex, Ericsson, and ST-Ericsson, where she managed full product lifecycles, ASIC and chipset development, high-volume manufacturing, and complex certification portfolios. She has extensive experience working with global teams, public sector agencies, and executive leadership, ensuring alignment across engineering, security, operations, and business stakeholders.Patricia holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering and is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP). She is also a graduate of Cisco’s JUMP Women’s Leadership Development Program. Beyond her technical accomplishments, she is deeply committed to mentorship, community engagement, and advancing women in cybersecurity. Through her volunteer leadership with organizations such as A Doorway to Hope and the League of Women in Cybersecurity (LoWiCyS), Patricia demonstrates a strong dedication to service, collaboration, and building inclusive, high-performing teams.Reflecting on her career, Patricia attributes her success to continuous learning, adaptability, and a willingness to grow across disciplines. Over the past 34 years, she has navigated telecommunications, electronics design, program management, and cybersecurity, with each role strengthening her technical foundation and shaping her leadership approach. Foundational experiences at General Electric, Ericsson, Qualcomm, and Cisco taught her how to lead through change, collaborate across teams, and balance innovation with responsibility—particularly in high-stakes environments supporting government customers.The best career advice Patricia received came through mentorship. Early in her career, strong female leaders—especially one of her first managers at Cisco—helped her see herself as a leader in a male-dominated industry. She learned the importance of claiming her seat at the table, advocating for her work, and leading with confidence while remaining focused on delivering results. That guidance continues to shape her leadership today and motivates her to provide the same support and visibility to others.Patricia encourages young women entering the industry to find mentors who understand their journey and can advocate for them. She advises never doubting one’s abilities, actively building a professional network, and taking opportunities—even those outside the original plan—as they can open doors to unexpected paths. She emphasizes leading with confidence, staying visible, and embracing growth.Among the challenges Patricia identifies in her field are the ongoing underrepresentation of women and the high accountability demanded in government cybersecurity. Early in her career, she was often the only woman in the room and had to trust that her perspective belonged. In high-stakes environments, balancing innovation with absolute responsibility is critical, leaving no room for shortcuts. Yet these challenges also present opportunities to lead, mentor, and help shape a more inclusive and responsible industry.Integrity, accountability, and a strong sense of responsibility guide Patricia in both her professional and personal life. She prioritizes continuous learning and adaptability, recognizing that growth in technology and leadership requires curiosity and openness to change. Mentorship and empowerment—particularly for women in technical fields—are central to her approach. Patricia embraces every opportunity to support others, whether colleagues or friends of her children. Above all, she believes transparency and service-driven leadership are essential for building trust, fostering innovation, and making a lasting impact.Learn More about Patricia Ann Karpus:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/patricia-karpus Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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