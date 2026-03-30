Kilned Malt Market Reach USD 1.52 Billion by 2036 as Brewing, Distilling, and Clean-Label Food Demand Sustain Growth FMI

Kilned Malt Market

Kilned Malt Market Growth Driven by Demand Shift, Low-Carbon Kilning, and Rising Use in Brewing, Distilling, and Bakery Sectors

DELAWARE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global kilned malt market is witnessing steady expansion as demand for high-quality malt ingredients continues to rise across brewing, distilling, and food processing industries. Kilned malt, produced through controlled germination and drying processes, plays a crucial role in developing flavor, color, and fermentable sugars essential for beer, whiskey, and bakery products.

According to a comprehensive strategic outlook released by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Kilned Malt Market is projected to grow from USD 1.13 billion in 2026 to USD 1.52 billion by 2036, reflecting a CAGR of 3.0%. This growth is supported by increasing craft beer consumption, premiumization trends in alcoholic beverages, and rising adoption of natural flavoring ingredients in food applications.

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The Evolution of Kilned Malt as a Functional Ingredient

Kilned malt has evolved beyond its traditional role in brewing to become a versatile ingredient across multiple industries. In brewing and distilling, it serves as a foundational input, delivering consistent enzymatic activity and flavor profiles. In bakery and food processing, it is increasingly used as a natural flavor enhancer and color developer, aligning with clean-label product formulations.

Barley remains the dominant raw material due to its superior enzyme content and fermentable sugar yield, while advancements in kilning technologies are enabling precise control over flavor and color characteristics. The growing adoption of sustainable and low-carbon kilning processes is further enhancing product value and market competitiveness.

Dry form leads the market with a 42.6% share in 2025, owing to its superior storage stability, ease of transportation, and compatibility with large-scale industrial applications.

Expanding Applications Driving Market Growth

Application dynamics remain central to market expansion. Beer production dominates with approximately 48% share, supported by the continued growth of craft brewing and premium beer consumption worldwide.

Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating kilned malt into:

• Beer brewing for flavor, color, and fermentability

• Whiskey and distilled spirits production

• Bakery products as a natural flavoring and coloring agent

• Specialty food ingredient formulations

Beyond brewing, the bakery sector is emerging as a key growth segment, driven by demand for clean-label ingredients and natural alternatives to synthetic additives.

Key Market Insights for Decision Makers

Steady Growth Outlook: Market projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% through 2036

• Form Leadership: Dry segment holds approximately 42.6% share

• Source Dominance: Barley accounts for approximately 58.1% share

• Type Leadership: Pale malt leads with approximately 46.3% share

• End-Use Strength: Beer segment dominates with approximately 48% share

• Emerging Opportunity: Bakery and food applications witnessing accelerated adoption

Regional Dynamics: Growth Led by Brewing Expansion and Emerging Markets

The kilned malt market demonstrates varied growth patterns across regions:

. China (4.1% CAGR): Growth driven by expanding beer production and functional food demand

• India (3.8% CAGR): Supported by brewing industry expansion and new malting investments

• Germany (3.5% CAGR): Sustained demand from craft brewing and specialty malt applications

• France (3.2% CAGR): Growth driven by artisan baking and premium brewing

• UK (2.9% CAGR): Demand supported by craft beer and whiskey production

• USA (2.6% CAGR): Stable growth from craft brewing and specialty food applications

Emerging markets are becoming key growth engines due to increasing consumption of beer and spirits, while developed regions focus on premiumization and sustainability.

The Competitive Edge: Innovation and Sustainability

The competitive landscape is defined by technological innovation and sustainability initiatives. Key strategies include:

Investment in AI-driven kilning technologies for real-time optimization

• Adoption of low-carbon and energy-efficient kilning systems

• Expansion of malting capacities in high-growth regions

• Development of specialty malt variants for premium applications

Companies are increasingly focusing on reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency, aligning with sustainability goals and regulatory requirements.

Key Companies Profiled : Cargill Inc., Briess Malt & Ingredients Co., Great Western Malting, Rahr Malting Co., Gladfield Malting Company

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How large is the kilned malt market in 2026?

The global kilned malt market is projected to reach USD 1.13 billion in 2026.

What will the market be valued at by 2036?

The market is expected to reach USD 1.52 billion by 2036.

What is the expected CAGR?

The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% between 2026 and 2036.

Which segment leads the market?

Dry form leads with approximately 42.6% share due to its storage and processing advantages.

Which application dominates the market?

Beer production dominates with approximately 48% share.

What is driving market growth?

Key drivers include rising craft beer consumption, expanding distilling industry, clean-label food demand, and advancements in kilning technologies.

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About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Headquartered in Delaware, USA, with a global delivery center in India and offices in the UK and UAE, FMI delivers actionable insights to businesses across industries including automotive, technology, consumer products, manufacturing, energy, and chemicals.

An ESOMAR-certified research organization, FMI provides custom and syndicated market reports and consulting services, supporting both Fortune 1,000 companies and SMEs. Its team of 300+ experienced analysts ensures credible, data-driven insights to help clients navigate global markets and identify growth opportunities.

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