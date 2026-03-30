Home Improvement Market Size and Revenue to Reach USD 854.68 Billion by 2032 , Reports Maximize Market Research

Home Improvement Market

Global Home Improvement Market thrives on smart renovations, energy-efficient upgrades, and DIY/DIFM trends, led by North America and Europe innovations.

Smart renovations and sustainable upgrades redefine homes globally: Maximize Market Research reveals key market trends!” — Maximize Market Research

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Home Improvement Market Size was valued at USD 557.27 Billion in 2025, and the Home Improvement Market revenue is projected to expand at a 6.3% CAGR during the 2026–2032 forecast period, reaching approximately USD 854.68 Billion by 2032.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/122436/ Global Home Improvement Market 2025-2032: Smart Renovation, Energy-Efficient Upgrades, and Digital Transformation Driving Residential InnovationGlobal Home Improvement Market Report 2025 provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, size, and forecasts through 2032. The industry is witnessing robust growth driven by rising demand for smart home renovation solutions, energy-efficient upgrades, and modern kitchen and bathroom remodeling. Increasing adoption of digital design tools, sustainable building materials, and AI/AR-powered planning is transforming the residential renovation landscape. Strong momentum in the DIY vs DIFM Home Improvement Market, regional adoption in North America and Europe, and strategic investments in smart home technologies are shaping the future of the global Home Improvement Market.Aging Housing and Smart Renovation Trends Drive Global Home Improvement Market Growth Across DIY vs DIFM SegmentsGlobal Home Improvement Market Growth is gaining remarkable momentum as aging housing infrastructure, rising renovation spending, and evolving lifestyle preferences reshape modernization priorities worldwide. Surging demand for smart home renovation solutions, kitchen remodeling upgrades, bathroom renovation services, and energy-efficient home improvement technologies is accelerating investment across the DIY vs DIFM Home Improvement Market. Homeowners are increasingly upgrading residential spaces to enhance comfort, sustainability, smart connectivity, and long-term property value, positioning the Global Home Improvement Market Size Forecast 2025–2032 for sustained expansion.Skilled Labor Shortage and Rising Renovation Costs Restrain Global Home Improvement Market Growth and Remodeling CapacityHome Remodeling Market faces structural challenges due to a widening skilled labor shortage across construction and renovation services. Limited availability of electricians, plumbers, carpenters, and HVAC specialists is increasing home renovation costs and project completion timelines, particularly for complex smart home renovation solutions and system upgrades. This workforce gap is slowing operational capacity across the DIY vs DIFM Home Improvement Market, creating pressure on contractors and influencing the Global Home Improvement Market Growth outlook.Energy-Efficient Upgrades and Sustainable Renovation Trends Unlock New Growth Opportunities in the Global Home Improvement MarketSustainable Home Renovation Market is unlocking powerful opportunities across the Global Home Improvement Industry, as environmentally conscious homeowners increasingly prioritize energy-efficient home upgrades, green building materials, and smart energy management systems. Rising adoption of solar panels, insulated windows, heat-pump systems, and intelligent home automation technologies is accelerating renovation demand. These innovations are transforming Residential Renovation Industry Trends, strengthening the long-term outlook for the Energy-Efficient Home Upgrades Market and Global Home Improvement Market Revenue growth.Smart Renovation, AI Design Tools, and Energy-Efficient Upgrades Shape Key Trends Driving Global Home Improvement Market GrowthSmart Home Renovation Solutions Accelerate Global Home Improvement Market Growth: Global Home Improvement Market is witnessing strong momentum as homeowners adopt smart home renovation solutions, including automated lighting, connected HVAC systems, and AI-powered security devices. Growing demand for energy-efficient home upgrades and digital home technologies is transforming Residential Renovation Industry Trends and expanding opportunities across the DIY vs DIFM Home Improvement Market.AI and AR Technologies Transform the Home Remodeling Market: Advanced AI-driven design tools and AR visualization platforms are reshaping the Home Remodeling Market by allowing homeowners to digitally preview renovation outcomes before construction begins. These technologies improve planning accuracy, reduce redesign costs, and enhance customer engagement, supporting growth in the Global Home Improvement Market Size Forecast 2025–2032.Energy-Efficient Upgrades Boost the Sustainable Home Renovation Market: The shift toward energy-efficient home upgrades is fueling rapid expansion of the Sustainable Home Renovation Market. Increasing installation of solar panels, insulated windows, and eco-friendly building materials reflects growing environmental awareness, strengthening demand within the Energy-Efficient Home Upgrades Market and supporting long-term Global Home Improvement Market Revenue growth.Wellness-Centric Design Reshapes Residential Renovation Industry Trends: A growing focus on healthier living environments is influencing Residential Renovation Industry Trends. Homeowners are investing in spa-style bathrooms, natural-light optimized layouts, and air-quality improvement systems, transforming houses into multifunctional wellness spaces while reinforcing long-term demand in the Global Home Improvement Market.DIFM Projects and Kitchen & Bathroom Renovations Dominate the Global Home Improvement Market SegmentationGlobal Home Improvement Market is witnessing dynamic expansion across the DIY vs DIFM Home Improvement Market, renovation end-use categories, and evolving distribution channels. The Do It For Me (DIFM) segment is rapidly gaining dominance as homeowners increasingly depend on professionals for complex smart home renovation solutions and energy-efficient home upgrades. At the same time, kitchen and bathroom remodeling projects remain the most sought-after improvements, driving strong Global Home Improvement Market Growth and revenue expansion worldwide.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/122436/ By ProjectDo It Yourself (DIY)Do It For Me (DIFM)By End UseBath Improvements & AdditionsKitchen Improvement & AdditionsExterior ReplacementsInterior ReplacementsProperty ImprovementsSystem UpgradesOthersBy Distribution ChannelOnlineOfflineNorth America Dominates While Europe Accelerates Sustainable Growth in the Global Home Improvement MarketNorth America continues to dominate the Global Home Improvement Market Size Forecast 2025–2032, fueled by aging residential infrastructure, strong homeowner renovation spending, and the rapid rise of smart home renovation solutions. The region’s thriving DIY vs DIFM Home Improvement Market, coupled with surging demand for energy-efficient home upgrades, kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovation projects, and smart home technologies, is accelerating Global Home Improvement Market Revenue growth and strengthening the region’s leadership in the Home Remodeling Market.Europe stands as the second-largest contributor to the Global Home Improvement Market Growth, driven by strong adoption of sustainable home renovation solutions and energy-efficient home upgrades. Aging housing infrastructure and strict environmental efficiency regulations are fueling kitchen remodeling, insulation upgrades, smart home installations, and green building retrofits. These developments are reshaping Residential Renovation Industry Trends while rapidly expanding the Energy-Efficient Home Upgrades Market across the region.Strategic Acquisitions, Smart Product Launches, and Digital Expansion Accelerate Innovation in the Global Home Improvement MarketOn 24 March 2026, The Home Depot expanded its contractor supply network as subsidiary SRS agreed to acquire Mingledorff’s, strengthening HVAC distribution and professional renovation services.On 20 August 2025, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. announced an $8.8 billion acquisition of Foundation Building Materials, expanding contractor-focused services and strengthening its position in the global home remodeling market.On 30 June 2025, Kingfisher plc accelerated its digital transformation by expanding omnichannel retail platforms and introducing sustainable renovation product lines across European home improvement markets.On 15 April 2025, Masco Corporation launched advanced water-efficient kitchen and bathroom solutions, targeting sustainable home renovation demand and strengthening innovation in the global home improvement market.Retail Giants and Innovation Leaders Intensify Competition in the Global Home Improvement Market LandscapeGlobal Home Improvement Market is highly competitive, with leading retailers and manufacturers intensifying innovation, digital expansion, and sustainable product development. Companies such as The Home Depot and Lowe’s dominate through strong contractor networks, omnichannel retail platforms, and advanced smart home renovation solutions. Meanwhile, players including Kingfisher plc, Ace Hardware, and The Sherwin-Williams Company are expanding energy-efficient home upgrades and sustainable renovation portfolios, intensifying competition across the DIY vs DIFM Home Improvement Market.Home Improvement Market, Key Players:The Home Depot, Inc.Lowe’s Companies, Inc.Kingfisher plcMasco CorporationThe Sherwin-Williams CompanyAce Hardware CorporationMenard, Inc.Wesfarmers LimitedB&QOBI Group Holding GmbHLeroy MerlinHornbach Holding AGTravis Perkins plcFastenal CompanyTrue Value Company84 Lumber CompanyTractor Supply CompanyFloor & Decor Holdings, Inc.Mr. D.I.Y. Group (M) BerhadMr. Bricolage SAPella CorporationKohler Co.Andersen CorporationWatsco, Inc.Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.Builders FirstSource, Inc.FirstService CorporationDreamstyle RemodelingDuPont de Nemours, Inc.Henkel AG & Co.Get access to the full description of the report @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/home-improvement-market/122436/ FAQs:What is driving growth in the Global Home Improvement Market?Ans: Global Home Improvement Market Growth is driven by aging housing infrastructure, rising renovation spending, and increasing demand for smart home renovation solutions, kitchen remodeling, and energy-efficient home upgrades, as homeowners modernize properties to enhance comfort, sustainability, and long-term property value.Why is the Do It For Me (DIFM) segment dominating the Home Improvement Market?Ans: DIFM segment dominates the Home Improvement Market as homeowners increasingly rely on professional contractors for complex renovations, including smart home installations, HVAC upgrades, and energy-efficient remodeling, driving strong growth across the DIY vs DIFM Home Improvement Market.Which regions lead the Global Home Improvement Market?Ans: North America leads the Global Home Improvement Market due to aging housing stock, high renovation spending, and strong adoption of smart home technologies. Europe follows, driven by sustainability regulations and rising demand for energy-efficient home upgrades and green renovation projects.Analyst Perspective:From an analyst standpoint, the Global Home Improvement Market is entering a transformation phase driven by smart home renovation solutions, energy-efficient upgrades, and digital renovation technologies. Industry leaders like The Home Depot and Lowe’s are accelerating innovation through acquisitions, omnichannel expansion, and contractor ecosystems. Strong regional adoption in North America and Europe suggests sustained investment potential, competitive differentiation, and strategic opportunities in sustainable renovation and intelligent home infrastructure.Related Reports:Prefabricated Homes Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/home-improvement-market/122436/ Home Warranty Service Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/home-warranty-service-market/222681/ Homewares Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/homewares-market/194684/ At-Home Testing Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/at-home-testing-market/189935/ Home Automation System Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/home-automation-system-market/152479/ Top Reports:About Maximize Market Research – Consumer Goods & Services DomainMaximize Market Research is one of the fastest-growing market research and business consulting firms supporting global clients across the Consumer Goods & Services domain, including the evolving Home Improvement Market. Our growth-driven insights, data-backed strategies, and industry intelligence help businesses identify renovation trends, emerging technologies, and consumer demand patterns shaping modern residential upgrades.With a diversified research portfolio, Maximize Market Research delivers strategic analysis on smart home renovation solutions, energy-efficient home upgrades, and residential remodeling trends. Our expert insights support companies operating in the global home improvement ecosystem to strengthen innovation, expand market presence, and capitalize on opportunities emerging across the rapidly evolving consumer goods and home services sector.

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